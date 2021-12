What’s top-of-mind at the watercooler. The unpaid internship has typically served as the unofficial rite of passage for every young adult that’s looking to break into a new industry. Most of these unpaid programs involve doing the work of a full-time employee…for free. Though many view unpaid internships as paying your dues before officially landing a role, others argue that their existence is exploitative in nature. And while it may be nice to think that times have changed and unpaid internships are less common these days, an August 2021 CNBC report sadly found that more than 40% of internships are still unpaid.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO