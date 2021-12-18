ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Police sued over April custody death of Oakland man

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The family of an Oakland man who died after police held him down filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday, contending officers asphyxiated him during a confrontation that drew protests and comparisons to the death of George Floyd.

The lawsuit cites a report released last week by the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau that said the April 19 death of Mario Gonzalez was a homicide. The report said Gonzalez died from the “toxic effects of methamphetamine” but that the “physiologic stress” from his struggling and being restrained by police contributed to his death, along with alcoholism and obesity.

Officers had responded to a park to check reports that Gonzalez, 26, was acting strangely and appeared to be breaking security tags off alcohol bottles that he had in two drugstore baskets.

His brother, Jerry Gonzalez, told The Associated Press in April that Gonzalez liked to get away from their neighborhood in east Oakland — where gang shootings, robberies and murders are common — and go to nearby Alameda, a city on an island with beautiful homes, tree-lined streets and many parks.

Gonzalez died after three officers and a civilian parking enforcement employee pinned him face-down on the ground for more than five minutes, according to body camera video released by police that showed one officer with a knee on his back. Gonzalez stopped breathing and later died.

His death came a day before a jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derrick Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd’s custody death.

In a statement released after the coroner’s report was issued, Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi said the officers involved remain on administrative leave and their peace officer powers have been suspended.

Joshi said he was committed to “full transparency and accountability into the tragic death of Mr. Gonzalez.”

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on behalf of Gonzalez’s 5-year-old son, Mario Jr., and names the city of Alameda, the former interim police chief and the three officers. It alleges wrongful use of deadly force, negligence and civil rights violations.

The suit alleges police improperly escalated the confrontation with Gonzalez, who appeared “disoriented and confused” but not threatening, ignored signs that he was dying and used improper restraint that asphyxiated him.

Gonzalez “squirmed around in a desperate attempt to breathe, but never attacked, threatened, or violently resisted any officer,” the suit said.

“Mario was a peaceful, calm person,” Mario Jr.’s mother, Andrea Cortez, said in a statement released by the attorneys who filed the suit.

“He adored our son and was a good father,” she said, adding officers should have known to use better tactics.

“He wasn’t hurting anyone, and he was clearly confused,” Cortez said. “If they had rolled him on his side when the first officer said to, my son’s father might still be here.”

The Alameda County district attorney’s office, which is investigating Gonzalez’s death, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Alison Berry Wilkinson, the attorney for the officers, said that they “look forward to the opportunity to prove in federal court that their actions during this encounter were reasonable, necessary, and lawful.”

“This was an unintended, unexpected and tragic death” and the officers used “only trained and accepted law enforcement techniques,” she said in an email.

“As the coroner noted, the cause of death was drug toxicity, and many of the injuries listed in the complaint were the result of the officers’ aggressive efforts to save Mr. Gonzalez’s life rather than their efforts to handcuff him,” Wilkinson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Alameda County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

KC police investigating two overnight killings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Three Springfield men plead guilty in Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Three southwestern Missouri men pleaded guilty Thursday to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Kansas City Star reports that 45-year-old Zachary Martin and two brothers, 44-year-old Michael Quick and 49-year-old Stephen Quick, each could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17. They also must pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. All three men are from Springfield.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Associated Press

Man killed in head-on crash after ramming girlfriend’s car

PHOENIX (AP) — A man was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Phoenix freeway early Thursday after running his girlfriend’s car off the highway, authorities said. The boyfriend’s truck spun, collided head-on with an SUV and caught fire after he rammed his girlfriend’s car from behind following a domestic dispute between the couple, the state Department of Public Safety told local news outlets.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Multiple vehicles involved in western Wisconsin crashes

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along an icy Interstate 94. WITI-TV reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up Thursday morning in Jackson County. WEAU-TV reported that authorities were dealing with multiple crashes, including a semi-trailer on fire, and that the interstate was impassable between Osseo and Northfield.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#East Oakland#Murder#Ap#Alameda Police
The Associated Press

Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said. Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Remains identified after Mississippi man’s pre-execution tip

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities say they have identified the remains of a woman found following a tip from an inmate prior to his execution last month. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Felicia Cox, who disappeared in 2007, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties. Her body was found on land that had once belonged to her family in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

690K+
Followers
365K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy