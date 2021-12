The Ohio Department of Education released on Friday the findings of its investigation into Bishop Sycamore, the scam high school that rocketed to national infamy in August after its football team, supposedly stocked with Division I talent, got blown out 58-0 on national television. Within days of the blowout, it became clear that not only did Bishop Sycamore lack elite talent, it also lacked physical classrooms and anyone checking to see if students even signed up for classes. It sure looked like a scam. On Friday, the state officially confirmed this.

