~ Submitted by Sheila Mehta-Green, Ph.D. I am pleased to announce my candidacy for election to the School Committee. My husband Brian and I have been residents of Bedford for 20 years. We, along with our sons (one at BHS and one at JGMS), enjoy being active in our community. For the last 12 years, I have had the opportunity to benefit and contribute to the education experience in Bedford.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO