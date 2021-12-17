ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Take control of your career by crafting a career narrative

By Karen Hebert-Maccaro
morningbrew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCareers must be managed and no one is going to manage your career for you. Let that sink in. No one is going to manage your career: Not your boss, not your company, not your mom (though she may try). OK, stop panicking: We’re not talking about having a...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
ishn.com

How to leverage your safety skills for career opportunities

Few people are happy to be stuck in the same position for their entire careers. This isn’t just a matter of having lofty ambitions. Progression is a route to supporting the lifestyle you want. You might feel you have ideas that could be innovative in your industry. Whatever your reason for pursuing better career opportunities, you need to present yourself as a good investment.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Times Union

4 Ways Online Courses Can Boost Your Freelancing Career

The freelance industry has grown exponentially over the past decade, and was juiced particularly by Covid-19-related remote and flexible work structures. According to a September research report by UpWork, “53% of businesses say that remote work has increased their willingness to use freelancers”. And of course, the freelance life has a number of perks — from selectively controlling a workload to having flexible working hours to the desirable option of choosing clients, it can be a potential pathway to a diverse and profitable career. Of course, most freelancers will be quick to add, however, that this business, like any other, requires considerable effort. To succeed, you need to continuously improve skills and develop new ones to make yourself stand out and maximize fees, and I’ve found that one dependable route to such professional self-improvement is through online courses.
MARKETING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narratives#Human Resources
geekcastradio.com

Why Building Technology Skills is Critical for Your Career

Have you ever wondered how your technology skills could impact your future career? If you’ve always worked well with technology and computers, you’ve come to the right place. There are many reasons why developing your technical skills could be beneficial to you in the future. Here are a few ways that your technology skills could critically impact your career specifically.
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Working abroad may hamper your partner's career: Study

Vaasa [Finland], December 12 (ANI): According to a study for a doctoral dissertation, organisations should pay much more attention to the situation of the partners of their international employees. The research was presented by Kaisu Kanstren at the University of Vaasa in Finland. Kaisu Kanstren's doctoral dissertation examined the career...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Why It’s Time To Take Advantage Of New Career Opportunities The Pandemic Created

Before the pandemic, young professionals flocked to the cities that gave them the most career opportunities. Investment bankers eyed opportunities in New York City, while engineers looked west to Silicon Valley. For many professionals, being in a certain region was an explicit requirement for a successful career. COVID-19 shattered that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rick Martinez

How To Jumpstart Your Travel Nursing Career in 6 Easy Steps

You've read all about it, and now you're ready to take the next step to become a travel RN. Even if you don't yet meet the basic requirements to start travel nursing, this article will be a great primer. And if you do meet them and are ready to dive in, then this is certainly for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
acs.org

Building Your Career in the Chemical Industry

How do you navigate landing a job or advancing in the chemical industry?. Join a panel of executives including Florian Schattenmann of Cargill and Patricia Hubbard of Cabot Corp as they discuss their personal career journeys and provide you little known advice for finding your own career path by discovering the necessary skills for success.
ECONOMY
the University of Delaware

Amplify your career with the UD MBA, with no GMAT required

If you are ready to advance your leadership skills and your analytical knowledge, now is the time to consider the Lerner MBA at the University of Delaware’s Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics. There’s still time to join us in the spring of 2022. Meet with the...
COLLEGES
12news.com

Take Control of Your Legacy with Cooper Financial Investments

PHOENIX — Taxes, 401(k)s, retirement accounts, beneficiary designations – so much to know! Join us for Financial Awareness, with Brad Cooper of Cooper financial Investments. Brad will educate and empower viewers. He takes the complex topics that are important to you and helps simplify them. Learn more at cooperfinancialawareness.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
morningbrew.com

Entering a two-way street: How hiring transformed in 2021

As we reflect on the biggest challenges of 2021, we sat down for a Zoom chat with Samantha Lawrence, the SVP of people strategy at the digital hiring marketplace Hired.com, which counts among its clients Capital One, Dropbox, and Mount Sinai Hospital. We asked Lawrence to help us understand and contextualize the biggest hiring trends of 2021 and what shape these changes may take in the year to come.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inman.com

12 side gigs to help support your real estate career

When you’re first starting out, you may need some additional revenue streams to keep you afloat between commissions. Here are 12 side gigs you can incorporate into your business. If you’re new to real estate, it may take you a while to develop a strong and reliable cash flow....
TMZ.com

Truebill Makes It Easy To Take Control Of Your Finances

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Keeping track of your finances is hard work ... but it doesn’t have to be!. Introducing Truebill, the app that empowers you to save more, spend less, see everything, and take back control of your financial life!
TECHNOLOGY
morningbrew.com

Why delegating doesn’t have to be terrible

When you give a task to someone else, you run the risk of errors or delays—it may not even get done at all. And when things go wrong, your reputation’s on the line. It's no wonder delegation trips up managers old and new. But delegation is a vital...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
morningbrew.com

As the Great Resignation continues, freelance work has been a silver lining for some marketers

When Lia Zneimer stepped down as WeWork’s head of social media in the spring of 2020, she initially planned to rest and recharge before heading back in-house somewhere. But as the pandemic rolled on, the social media and content strategy consultant realized applying for full-time positions was more difficult than originally expected.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HeySoCal

5 tips for getting started in your career

The specifics of what you need to do to succeed in your chosen career will vary, but the broad outlines of what is necessary are the same. Whether you already know exactly what you want to do or you haven’t yet chosen your path among several different ideas, you can start thinking about the steps below that you’ll need to follow.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy