Man steals gas cans from Centre County church garage, police investigate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after two gas cans were stolen from a Centre County church garage Friday around 4:20 p.m.

According to the Ferguson Township Police Department Facebook, police arrived at the Fairbrook United Methodist Church off of West Whitehall Road for a report of an unknown male who broke into the church’s garage and stole two five-gallon gas cans.

The male was driving a dark green Ford Explorer that had some damage done to the driver’s side door and it also has a different rim on the front passenger side.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or knows who it belongs to is asked to contact Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050.

