With touchscreens finding a home in most modern cars now, manufacturers and developers are constantly looking at ways to improve the experience and features they offer. Some people will tell you that "simple and streamlined" is the way to go, while others want to cram in as much functionality as possible. Fans of the latter camp will be tickled to learn that Android Automotive is now getting its first web browser and no, it's not Chrome.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 HOURS AGO