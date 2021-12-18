ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Company says CEO dies after plane crash at Alcoa Amazon site

By Melissa Greene
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A man on board the plane that crashed in Alcoa on Thursday has died at a Nashville hospital, according to a post on his company’s social media account.

Charles Schneider, chief executive officer of MYGOFLIGHT, died Friday morning of injuries sustained when the Cirrus SR22 crashed the day before near McGhee Tyson Airport, according to a post on the company’s official Facebook account.

A second person on board the flight has not been identified, nor has an update been given on that person’s condition.

The cause of the crash near South Singleton Station Road is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. A spokesperson for NTSB said in a statement Friday that a preliminary report is expected in about 15 days, but the investigation will take 12 to 24 months to complete.

“During this time of loss, please keep his family in your prayers,” the post says.

MYGOFLIGHT is a Denver, Colorado based company that sells cockpit ready mounting systems for iPads, iPhones, and other tablets and creates aviation inspired products for travelers, according to the company’s website.

