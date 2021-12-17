ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Performance Indicators: December 18

By Neal Freyman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStat: Canada’s corporate behemoths are more dinosaurs than unicorns. The median age of its fifteen largest public companies is 122 years. By comparison,...

MarketWatch

Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index has gained 25%.
MARKETS
raps.org

RF Quarterly, December 2021: Key takeaways from RAPS Convergence 2021

Welcome to the December issue of RF Quarterly which focuses on key takeaways from RAPS Convergence 2021, including patient-focused approaches in regulatory decision making and drug development, the transition from convergence to harmonization for global pharmaceutical regulatory requirements, pediatric drug development, and regulatory and clinical strategies. Patient perspective and global...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

Macau casino stocks rally after key report indicates six licenses are likely

Macau casino stocks are on watch after a 45-day forum held in Beijing to address regulatory oversight, gambling license limitations and employee welfare issues ended with the issuance of public consultation comments and a report by the Chinese government on promoting a sustainable and healthy gaming industry. "The consultation text...
GAMBLING
3 numbers to know this week: 12/21

The increased pace of tapering, which is the Fed’s gradual slowdown of bond purchases that have stimulated the US economy since March 2020. Fed Chair Jerome Powell upped the tapering treadmill to a fast jog to tamp down inflation. Some experts fear that tapering won’t do much to help ballooning inflation, which has been caused in part by supply chain issues.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Excess Cash Is Squeezing This Key Inflation Indicator

New data from the Federal Reserve shows that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate dropped a percentage point to 0.04% on Dec. 20. That has been pressuring the rate that the Fed uses when it lends money to commercial banks. Dubbed the repo rate, changes in that indicator are often watched as good ways to measure how central banking authorities are attempting to control inflation.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) advanced 1.25% to $293.24 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.78% to 4,649.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.60% to 35,492.70. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $8.34 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.31% to $327.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.78% to 4,649.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.60% to 35,492.70. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $22.38 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
December was an EV battery announcement bonanza

December has been a big month for battery-making in the US. Automakers are rolling out their plans to ramp up EV production, and that means they all need more lithium-ion batteries. A lot more. These planned battery facilities are important as the US tries to bolster its EV supply chain....
CHARLOTTE, NC

