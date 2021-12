It’s an undeniable fact that Google search results help shape our perception of the world. We use them to do nothing less than answer life’s questions, big and small, and while most have internalized the age-old adage of “not believing everything you read on the Internet”, we still trust Google to provide us with accurate and relevant information. This is especially true when the information comes directly from Google and not a third-party website. Upon viewing any SERP (search engine results page), it’s now second nature to accept the presented information without hesitation. After all, Google’s algorithm is designed to deliver facts.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO