Applications opening Saturday for $500 stimulus check, make sure to schedule your appointment

This Saturday applications will open for $500 stimulus checks. You’ll need to schedule your appointment to apply.

St. Louis has decided to spend $135 million in federal funding received for COVID-19 on residents in need.

The plan was passed four months ago.

In order to apply, you must be a resident of the city and prove this by adding your address on their website.

You need to be at or below 80% of the area’s median income. This is $50,000 for one person.

The median income for a family of four is $67,900, and a family of eight is $89,650.

You must also prove you’ve lost income due to the pandemic and provide ID, proof of income, leases, and a vehicle registration.

The application event is in person at the St. Louis Community College in Forest Park. The even will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who aren’t able to fill out an application online.

Call 866-948-3742 to make an appointment if you need to go in person.

Each appointment should take 30 minutes.

Additional requirements include being a resident of St. Louis for at least one year and only one person per household can get the payment.

9,300 families are expected to qualify.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).