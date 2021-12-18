ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Applications opening Saturday for $500 stimulus check, make sure to schedule your appointment

 5 days ago
This Saturday applications will open for $500 stimulus checks. You’ll need to schedule your appointment to apply.

St. Louis has decided to spend $135 million in federal funding received for COVID-19 on residents in need.

The plan was passed four months ago.

In order to apply, you must be a resident of the city and prove this by adding your address on their website.

You need to be at or below 80% of the area’s median income. This is $50,000 for one person.

The median income for a family of four is $67,900, and a family of eight is $89,650.

You must also prove you’ve lost income due to the pandemic and provide ID, proof of income, leases, and a vehicle registration.

The application event is in person at the St. Louis Community College in Forest Park. The even will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who aren’t able to fill out an application online.

Call 866-948-3742 to make an appointment if you need to go in person.

Each appointment should take 30 minutes.

Additional requirements include being a resident of St. Louis for at least one year and only one person per household can get the payment.

9,300 families are expected to qualify.

