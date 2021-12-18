ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. exits game vs. Heat with right leg injury

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. exited Friday’s game against the Miami Heat with a right leg injury during the second quarter.

Carter appeared to have bumped knees with Heat guard/forward Max Strus on an Orlando possession with 11:29 in the second before struggling to put weight on his right leg.

He went down to the floor with 11:18 left in the second quarter while holding his right knee while the rest of the Magic got back on defense.

Carter was helped back to the bench by teammates before being taken back into the locker room in a wheelchair.

The Magic ruled Carter out for the remainder of the game during halftime due to a “right lower leg injury,” adding that he’d undergo further evaluation.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Carter was to travel with the team to New York Friday night for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets and will be evaluated Saturday morning.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0

Related
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Magic

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic play Wednesday night as each side will be shorthanded with players both injured and in league health and safety protocols. Join us on Twitter and in the comments for all of the action. Hawks starters. Delon Wright. Skylar Mays. Cam Reddish. John Collins. Gorgui...
NBA
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (leg) questionable for Magic on Wednesday

Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Carter is dealing with a muscle strain in his lower right leg, and he's missed time recently because of it. However, he's being given a chance to return to the court on Wednesday. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Carter play, Gary Harris or Robin Lopez might revert to a bench role.
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Magic sign Tim Frazier, officially add Freddie Gillespie

The Orlando Magic added two more players in light of having five players sidelined due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Magic signed veteran guard Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract on Tuesday. Frazier, who’ll wear No. 8 with the Magic, has played in 277 regular-season games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers Odds & Injuries: All Hands On Deck

After a bad loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, the Miami Heat lace them up to do it all over again on Tuesday. Hopefully, not to the same result as Sunday, they’ll look to repeat the same results against this Pacers team as they did in their last contest against them about two weeks or so ago.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Brooklyn Nets#Orlandosentinel Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
NBA
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy