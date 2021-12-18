Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. exits game vs. Heat with right leg injury

Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. exited Friday’s game against the Miami Heat with a right leg injury during the second quarter.

Carter appeared to have bumped knees with Heat guard/forward Max Strus on an Orlando possession with 11:29 in the second before struggling to put weight on his right leg.

He went down to the floor with 11:18 left in the second quarter while holding his right knee while the rest of the Magic got back on defense.

Carter was helped back to the bench by teammates before being taken back into the locker room in a wheelchair.

The Magic ruled Carter out for the remainder of the game during halftime due to a “right lower leg injury,” adding that he’d undergo further evaluation.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Carter was to travel with the team to New York Friday night for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets and will be evaluated Saturday morning.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com