It’s that time of year again where the cold creeps in and we’re all looking for some warming comfort within our glasses. Fear not, for our dark spirits gift guide is here, rounded up by Aidy Smith, an award-winning drinks expert and presenter of The Three Drinkers TV Series on Amazon Prime.An abundance of incredible whisk(e)y awaits, with a couple of other treats thrown in for good measure. Happy Holidays!Balblair 25-Year-Old“Here we have the oldest working distillery in the heart of the Highlands, who have been crafting whisky since 1790. That’s quite a long time. Tucked away in an ancient...

