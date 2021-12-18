ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

White supremacist group posts hate speech in Massachusetts town

By Marcus E. Howard
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

A small Massachusetts town is the latest community to experience racist messages placed around its downtown area.

On Friday, the town of Maynard, located about 20 miles west of Boston, reported that stickers and other materials advocating white supremacy, were posted on parking meters and utility poles on Main and Nason streets. A resident informed local police of the matter earlier this week, officials said.

Select Board Chair David Gavin said he, along with town administrator Gregory Johnson and police Chief Michael Noble, strongly and unequivocally condemn and denounce racism and discrimination in all forms.

“Dangerous, violent, and extremist groups that spread messages of hate and intolerance are a cancer,” Gavin said in a statement.

“Maynard is a safe and welcoming place for all people from all backgrounds. We stand against hate and the groups that spread hatred in our communities.”

Town officials said they are not identifying which hate group reportedly was responsible.

However, they said the organization is known by and listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a Montgomery, Alabama-based nonprofit that tracks and monitors extremists. Last year, the center identified more than 800 hate groups across the country, including 12 in Massachusetts.

Nearly 11,000 residents live in Maynard, situated on the Assabet River. About 8.1 percent of them identify as non-white, according to U.S. Census data.

Several other communities in the commonwealth have also reported finding similar hateful propaganda, which has been removed, according to officials. They said the Commonwealth Fusion Center, a mutual aid law enforcement intelligence group, was notified about the incident in Maynard. It is considered a crime by state law to post such stickers on public or private property.

Noble, Maynard’s police chief, said no suspects have been identified after checking video surveillance for potential leads. Officers have been directed to patrol the area where the materials were found.

“If identified, those responsible for posting these hateful messages will be prosecuted,” said Noble in a statement. “We do not tolerate the defacement of our public spaces with messages of hate and intolerance.”

Comments / 112

leumas65
5d ago

I find looking at Black Lives Matter signs all over Metro West just as offensive considering they are a hateful Marxist group that hate white people

Reply
21
#notwoke
5d ago

probably just another Jessie smulett situation fake hate crimes being perpetrated by individuals who would like to see the divide grow

Reply(2)
17
Gino Jackson
5d ago

The point of the article is that IT IS NOT OKAY to promulgate racist rhetoric - PERIOD! How that could be purposely misrepresented as indicative of being proud to be White speaks volumes about the problem appropriately identified in the article itself. We have a lot of work to do still in America! Racism and other manifestation of hate cannot and must not be tolerated in America!

Reply(3)
14
 

Boston

Markey joins Pressley, Spilka in calling for statewide mask mandate

Gov. Charlie Baker said he has “no interest” in reimposing such an order. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey says it’s time for a statewide mask mandate. The Malden Democrat is the latest local leader to call for the measure. State Senate President Karen Spilka and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley have also spoken about the need to return to a statewide mandate amid rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
MALDEN, MA
Boston

