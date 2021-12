Davion Mitchell's rookie season with the Kings has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride thus far. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been one of the few bright spots so far this season for the Kings. Despite an underwhelming first half of the season for the team, the firing of head coach Luke Walton and a COVID-19 outbreak, Mitchell has found a way to shine despite the chaos around him.

