A 1995 law that required parents to be notified when a minor seeks an abortion is off the books. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 370 Friday which repeals the Parent Notification Act. The law, which has been enforced since 2013, requires parents to be notified 48 hours in advance when a minor seeks an abortion. The law did not take effect in Illinois until a Supreme Court ruling after years of court challenges by the American Civil Liberties Union.

