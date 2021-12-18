ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXO Kai Listed as the Only K-pop Idol on Glamour's '10 Biggest Style Icons of 2021'

By Mhaliya Scott
kpopstarz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXO Kai has been named as one of the "10 Biggest Style Icons of 2021" by Glamour Magazine. Keep on reading to know what the magazine has to say about Kai. EXO Kai Considered One of the Biggest Style Icons of 2021 by Glamour Magazine. On Dec. 16 local...

www.kpopstarz.com

