ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 18, 2021

By Post readers
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwsMe_0dQ9cCmc00
Beverly Hills, California, residents are arming themselves amid a crime surge. Shutterstock

The Issue: Residents of Beverly Hills, Calif., who are arming themselves in the wake of a rise in crime.

It’s hard to muster much sympathy for the denizens of Beverly Hills who are awakening to the dystopian results of leftist policies that they have continued to vote for because it hadn’t affected them yet (“Up in arms with 9MMs in the 90210,” Dec. 11).

They are beginning to understand the Second Amendment gives citizens the right to defend themselves when their government has abandoned that responsibility.

Well, many people have been living with the reality of rampant crime and inadequate police response for a long time.

Everyone needs to wake up and stop voting for pro-crime, anti-self- defense politicians who enjoy government security details for themselves and their families and couldn’t care less about yours.

Sharon Wylie

Westport, Conn.

Funny how life works, isn’t it? Many of these people are the same ones who want to take away others’ Second Amendment rights.

Now that crime is coming to their neighborhood, having a gun is just fine. The hypocrisy comes out and shows how ignorant most of these people truly are.

I’m glad they get to see firsthand what the judges, district attorneys and bail policies are doing to the country.

Most of these people helped put these clueless officials in office, and hopefully have realized they have been used by a small group of people trying to ruin a once-safe country.

Joe Micare

Malta

Utterly amazing. The very same idiot liberals who voted for radicals to lead them are now arming themselves against the very people they believe to be innocent victims of society.

It cannot be stated too often: This is what you 90210 morons advocated for and voted for. Too bad. You won. Suck it up and quit whining.

Stephen Valentini

Bonita Springs, Fla.

Former ’60s radical Vera Markowitz said she is now a “radical in the middle” and “not on the extreme of anything. I’ve always believed that when you believe in something, you fight for whatever it is.”

Without knowing it, Markowitz has updated the definition of a “conservative” to a former radical who is afraid of getting mugged.

David Ross

San Diego, Calif.

The Issue: Money donated to the campaigns of leftist district attorneys by George Soros’ nonprofits.

New Yorkers are about to experience the ill winds of George Soros’ money after his $1 million backing of incoming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (“Soros’ ‘$hock & awe’ game,” Dec. 17).

Bragg is no different than the other radical district attorneys funded by Soros who have managed to increase crime in their major cities to alarming rates.

Nicholas Maffei

Yonkers

Day after day, I read about the innocent being slaughtered in our country due to progressive reforms pushed by leftist activists and leftist district attorneys backed by George Soros.

Hardened criminals are arrested and released shortly thereafter to prey on the innocent. When will this madness end?

Michael Greaney

Massapequa

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Wylie
Person
George Soros
Person
George Michael
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
Mother Jones

“They Just Came and Started Breaking Houses”

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On a November day in a remote corner of the Dominican Republic, a line of trucks rolled across a vast sugarcane plantation and pulled up at a cluster of rickety shacks and barracks. The settlement, known to residents as Batey Hoyo de Puerco, or Pig Hole, was home to an estimated 230 Haitian cane cutters and their families.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment
smobserved.com

Arrest of Vicente Fernandez Memorial Shooter; 11 Antifa Members Charged in anti-Trump Riot; One Woman Accused of Stealing $300k in Merchandise; LA Speed Laws to Change and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

Judge stops LAPD union's request to nix COVID vaccine mandate. The union representing LAPD officers lost a round Monday in its lawsuit alleging unfair labor negotiations related to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees - with a judge denying its members' request for a preliminary injunction against the directive. The Los Angeles Police Protective League alleges the city failed to negotiate in good faith by withholding information about the city's testing contractor, Bluestone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTAJ

Mastriano all but declares in race for Pennsylvania governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator who has helped spread conspiracy theories about last year’s presidential election and led opposition to pandemic-related shutdowns, vaccine mandates and masking orders is all but officially declaring that he will run for governor. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said in appearances online over the weekend that he has […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
uticaphoenix.net

Ghislaine Maxwell and the Ecstasy of the Feet

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. When the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019, they unearthed a trove of evidence including binders of CDs containing tens of thousands of photographs. Some of those never-before-seen images—released by federal prosecutors this week—depicted happier days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy