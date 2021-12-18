Homeless swastika ‘artist’ further proof Bill de Blasio, Steve Banks did New Yorkers dirty

James Ryan is led out of the 7th Pct. in Manhattan on Dec. 17, 2021. Robert Mecea

In yet another example of how the likely-mentally-ill homeless degrade everything, James Ryan, 39, stands charged with hate crimes for a swastika-scrawling spree in Lower Manhattan.

Starting Dec. 3, the homeless man tagged Wall Street’s Charging Bull, a pillar just outside City Hall and a construction-site wall near Liberty Place, the NYPD said. He faces five counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated harassment.

Hate graffiti is less horrifying than pushing an innocent in front of a subway train but still a fearsome desecration of public places. And still the fruit of Mayor Bill de Blasio and homeless czar Steven Banks’ feckless infinite-tolerance approach to homelessness.

Count it as one more drastic shift the next mayor must make.