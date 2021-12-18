ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Homeless swastika ‘artist’ further proof Bill de Blasio, Steve Banks did New Yorkers dirty

By Post Editorial Board
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjswt_0dQ9bsNZ00
James Ryan is led out of the 7th Pct. in Manhattan on Dec. 17, 2021. Robert Mecea

In yet another example of how the likely-mentally-ill homeless degrade everything, James Ryan, 39, stands charged with hate crimes for a swastika-scrawling spree in Lower Manhattan.

Starting Dec. 3, the homeless man tagged Wall Street’s Charging Bull, a pillar just outside City Hall and a construction-site wall near Liberty Place, the NYPD said. He faces five counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated harassment.

Hate graffiti is less horrifying than pushing an innocent in front of a subway train but still a fearsome desecration of public places. And still the fruit of Mayor Bill de Blasio and homeless czar Steven Banks’ feckless infinite-tolerance approach to homelessness.

Count it as one more drastic shift the next mayor must make.

Comments / 3

Deep
5d ago

You have to be kidding me! With all the crime and problems concerning vaccine mandates, we're focused on a homeless man tagging graffiti on albeit, iconic art piece? Fascist symbolism is what Mayor Deblassio is seeking to stomp out because he's a Communist. Painting "Black Lives Matter" down the city streets was more important to him than actually saving Black lives via crime reduction. They really should have cleaned that graffiti up and moved on. If the culprit had been Black I bet he would have.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Banks
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy