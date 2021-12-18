ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appeals court reinstates Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for large employers

By Patrick Reilly
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQJFS_0dQ9bnDA00
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Pennsylvania. AP / Matt Rourke

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated President Biden’s mandate requiring all large private employers to ensure their staff is either vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

The ruling, issued by the Cincinnati-based 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, reversed a stay issued by another court that had blocked the requirements nationwide.

The panel, divided in a 2-1 decision, said legal challenges to the mandate would most likely fail. Ten Republican-led states had sued the government over the order, which is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency ruling.

The mandate — issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in September — states that employers must make sure all workers have the COVID-19 shot or are undergoing weekly tests by Jan. 4. Those that fail to comply face a $14,000 fine per infraction.

Roughly 84 million workers will be affected nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN1BW_0dQ9bnDA00
Ten Republican-led states had sued the government over the order, which is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court for an emergency ruling.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans paused the administration’s mandate in November, saying it had “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns about the order requiring businesses to ensure their staffs are vaccinated against COVID-19 or are tested weekly and wear masks.

The White House had asked the federal appeals court to overturn the ruling, citing “the grievous harms” the virus can have on public health.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#U S Supreme Court#Covid#Republican#The Supreme Court#The White House
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Attorney General to continue legal pushback against COVID-19 vaccine, testing mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will continue legal efforts to prevent a federal mandate of COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements implemented by the U.S. Department of Labor for companies with more than 100 employees. “It exceeds the president’s power,” said Yost. “He’s not allowed to write the laws. The cop […]
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wfxb.com

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Pressured to Retire

One Supreme Court justice is getting pressured to retire. Top democrats across Washington would like justice Stephen Breyer to announce his retirement before the end of the court term in June. The pressure comes so they can get moving on confirmation hearings well before the mid-terms. Republicans have stated if they take control back after the mid-terms, they will not allow President Biden a new appointment to the highest court in the land. Breyer has been on the court since 1994.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Jenn Leach

$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy