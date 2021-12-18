Robbery at Ulta store in Oklahoma City caught on camera, police searching for suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who robbed an Ulta store in Oklahoma City.

Police officials released surveillance footage of the robbery at the Ulta at Belle Isle in Northwest Oklahoma City.

A male suspect robbing an Ulta store in Oklahoma City.

The suspect showed the clerk a pistol tucked in his waistband and demanded cash. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Call Crime Stoppers by dialing (405) 235-7300 if you think you recognize the suspect seen above.

