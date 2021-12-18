Robbery at Ulta store in Oklahoma City caught on camera, police searching for suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who robbed an Ulta store in Oklahoma City.
Police officials released surveillance footage of the robbery at the Ulta at Belle Isle in Northwest Oklahoma City.
The suspect showed the clerk a pistol tucked in his waistband and demanded cash. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.Police investigating theft at Oklahoma church
Call Crime Stoppers by dialing (405) 235-7300 if you think you recognize the suspect seen above.
