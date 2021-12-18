COLLEGE SIGNING: Hardiek signs NLI to Lake Land

Teutopolis’ Izzy Hardiek signed her National Letter of Intent to Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois, on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Pictured from left to right are Brian Hardiek (father), Izzy Hardiek, and Gail Hardiek (mother). Photos by Alex Wallner | Daily News

Teutopolis’ Izzy Hardiek signed to continue playing basketball at Lake Land.

She will be the second area player to join the Lady Lakers, with Neoga’s Avery Fearday being the other.

Head coach David Johnson currently has three players from the area on his roster, in fellow Lady Shoes’ Lexi Niebrugge and Olivia Niemerg and former Indian Kylee Phillips.

Overall, what Johnson said he likes most about recruiting Teutopolis players is their winning mindset.

“The girls who play here at Teutopolis are used to a winning program and hard work. They are very fundamentally sound players,” Johnson said. “They play both ends of the court with a lot of energy. They’ve been very well-coached all through school, so that makes my job easier because they come in ready to play college basketball, and they’re going to compete at the highest level.”

As for Hardiek, she said that playing for the Lady Shoes under head coach Laurie Thompson has readied her for the next level, too.

“Playing at Teutopolis has helped prepare me a lot for the college level because we are constantly doing our best and pushing each other,” Hardiek said. “I know that’s what college is going to be like, too.”