Egypt confirms first 3 cases of coronavirus Omicron strain

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCairo [Egypt], December 18 (ANI/Sputnik) Egypt has confirmed the first three cases of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the national Ministry of Health said. "Yesterday [on Thursday], the results of the...

