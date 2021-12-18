ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rising Flyers host fast-improving Senators

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 10-game losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers have responded with seven points in their last four games. The Flyers will look to keep their positive momentum going Saturday night when they host the Ottawa Senators. Following wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes and NewJersey Devils, the...

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles still on to host Washington

This story originally appeared on 6abc. It turns out there will only be one game pitting Philadelphia against Washington D.C. on Tuesday night. The Eagles will play the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m. However, the Flyers will not be playing the Washington Capitals at the...
Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
