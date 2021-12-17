Holiday homebug

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many stores are closed on Christmas, but if you’re still out looking for a place for last-minute gifts or something to eat, there are a few options. Drugstores like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens will have most stores open. They’re perfect if you need Christmas gifts in a pinch like gift cards and stocking stuffers. Not every Starbucks and Dunkin’ location will be open, but if you need a coffee run and pick-me-up, check your local location. Wherever you go, just make sure to check for adjusted holiday hours. RetailMeNot also has a list with the Christmas Eve hours of big chain stores like Target and Walmart. Click here for those hours. One thing for Pittsburghers to note: this year all Eat ‘N Park restaurants will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Giant Eagle will also be closed on Christmas Day but will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO