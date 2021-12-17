ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Holiday homebug

By Chris Kamler
plattecountylandmark.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone out there in the Platte County Landmark land! This holiday season has snuck up on me pretty quickly, I’ll admit. I was really just finishing up my Labor Day shopping and I realized I needed to deck the halls. This December...

plattecountylandmark.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Courier

By His Grace: A message of hope this holiday season

After much-needed rest and quality time with family this holiday season, I have gained a new perspective for the incoming year. Where do I go from here? I knew the current assignments the Lord entrusted me with had been met. There is still much more to do before his return. I meditated and...
RELIGION
plattecountylandmark.com

Christmas column,

Christmas columns are not my best work. Based on a couple of readers emails, none of my work is any good. I’ll take that; life comes at you fast, gotta keep grinding. Just so we are clear, when I say “grinding,” I’m talking about work ethic, not the Urban Meyer version.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
County
Platte County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Happy Holidays#Christmas Music#Hanukkah#Labor Day
NBC Chicago

Family of Missing Mom Hopes for a Christmas Miracle

For the Martin family, Christmas had always been a joyful, festive celebration. “At Christmas, my family is like wow, crazy fun," recalled Angela Martin, daughter of Viola Martin. “We joke a lot. We sing a lot. My mom was the one who started to sing. She always started singing…she put church music on.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

There’s A New Millionaire In Mansfield

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mansfield resident is $1 million richer after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the Texas Lottery drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2951 Matlock Road in Mansfield. The winning...
MANSFIELD, TX
austinmonthly.com

What to Do in Austin Christmas Weekend: Dec. 23-25

Be Dazzled With Over 200,000 Lights and Homemade Displays. 10505 Twilight Vista—that’s where you’ll want to go to see some of the city’s most elaborate holiday decorations. Known as the Maywald Christmas Light Display, one local family has adorned their Southwest Austin home with hundreds of thousands of lights, blow molds, and a 17-foot-tall fiberglass Santa that makes for fun family photos. The event is free but donations are accepted, with all funds raised going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Daily, 6-10 p.m., 10505 Twilight Vista.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

What Stores Are Open On Christmas Day?

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many stores are closed on Christmas, but if you’re still out looking for a place for last-minute gifts or something to eat, there are a few options. Drugstores like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens will have most stores open. They’re perfect if you need Christmas gifts in a pinch like gift cards and stocking stuffers. Not every Starbucks and Dunkin’ location will be open, but if you need a coffee run and pick-me-up, check your local location. Wherever you go, just make sure to check for adjusted holiday hours. RetailMeNot also has a list with the Christmas Eve hours of big chain stores like Target and Walmart. Click here for those hours. One thing for Pittsburghers to note: this year all Eat ‘N Park restaurants will be closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Giant Eagle will also be closed on Christmas Day but will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GoLocalProv

What Do I Remember of The Christmas Eve Feast?

There are many stories written of the Christmas Eve dinner . . . stories of love, family, joy, abundance, and spirituality. The one I remember of my youth may be a bit different. For weeks, we anticipated Christmastime in a near frenzy state. It was the time for shopping, cooking,...
LIFESTYLE
People

Ludacris Hands Out Gift Cards to People Experiencing Homelessness: 'I Refuse to Not Believe in Hope'

Ludacris, 44, embraced the holiday spirit early this year by offering gift cards to people experiencing homelessness, he shared in an Instagram video. In the clip, the rapper and actor — undercover in sunglasses, a mask and a hooded sweatshirt — approached a person sitting in a motorized wheelchair, and told them to go "grab some food" with a $50 gift card.
HOMELESS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Texas waitress receives $400 tip from group, $100 from couple

TEMPLE, Texas — Almost a week from Christmas, a group of strangers made this holiday season a little merrier for Linda Baez and her daughters Liliana and Anais. "They just had four hundred dollar bills laid out on the table so I could see it and I was like are you sure and they said yes this is for you. This for, you know, being in the Christmas spirit." Baez recalled of the moment she noticing a group of women left her a big tip.
TEXAS STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Oh Holy Night

The parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was the scene of a Live Nativity Drive-Thru on Saturday evening, Dec. 11, at 2700 Ensign Drive in Platte City. Nine scenes featured live animals and commemorated the major Biblical events that tell the story of the Savior. It was the second year for the event, which has proven to be very popular. Some of the scenes depicted were the Prophet Isaiah writing the prophecies foretelling the Savior’s birth; the visit of the Angel Gabriel to Mary; Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem; the shepherds seeing a new star; the Wise Men seeking Jesus; and the baby Jesus in the stable with Mary and Joseph. Members of the public viewed the scenes without leaving their vehicles.
PLATTE CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy