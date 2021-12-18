ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno family leaves box of dog poop for porch pirate

By FOX26 News Staff
KMPH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno family is now hoping a porch pirate has learned his lesson after stealing a second package off their porch. This one was filled...

kmph.com

Comments / 13

Wanda Madaris
5d ago

I love it. lmao I wish I could've saw the look on his face when he opened up the box. lmao

Reply
9
Mr Wilson
5d ago

we all should do this Start teaching these criminals that nothing is free except 💩

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Dog Feces#Pirate#Social Networking
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy