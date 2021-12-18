Paterson unveils plans to tackle increase in gun violence

PATERSON, N.J. — Officials in Paterson unveiled plans Friday to establish a Crime Gun Intelligence Center in the city.

It will be the first of its kind in New Jersey, and its already being billed as a game changer in the fight against crime.

Paterson is struggling with a spike of violence, seeing a record number of homicides and shootings this year.

Mayor Andre Sayegh, along with Congressman Bill Pascrell, announced plans Friday to launch a Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which will be the 32nd in the country — and the first in New Jersey.

“It will allow us to capture and track information in a timely fashion,” Sayegh.

The center, which will be funded by a $700,000 grant from the Department of Justice, is being hailed by officials as a game changer

The current system of tracing firearms is paper-based due to legislation supported and lobbied by the NRA, which bans federal law enforcement from using computers to trace firearms used in crimes.

“The NRA is not the friend of the police departments of the United States,” Rep. Bill Pascrell said.

To date, law enforcement in Paterson has seized 203 guns in 2021 — narrowly breaking 2020’s record of 200.

And in one gun buyback event in August, as many as 281 guns were surrendered.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.