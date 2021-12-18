Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case heads to the jury

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty of all counts on Tuesday.
Dr. Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biologypleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to authorities and four tax offenses.
Prosecutors said that Lieber knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China, to protect his career and reputation.
They said Lieber denied his involvement during inquiries from U.S. authorities, including the National...
