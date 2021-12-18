ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Elizabeth Holmes' fraud case heads to the jury

Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury that will weigh 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict - live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Jury Deliberations Set To Continue In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial is now in the hands of the jury. They are expected to continue deliberations Tuesday. During closing statements Monday, defense lawyers argued Maxwell’s innocence, saying she did not commit the crimes linked to her longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors claimed Maxwell is a dangerous predator who helped Epstein abuse teenage girls. If convicted, she could face up to 80 years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Harvard Professor Charles Lieber, Charged With Hiding Ties To China, Found Guilty On All Counts

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program was found guilty of all counts on Tuesday. Dr. Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biologypleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to authorities and four tax offenses. Prosecutors said that Lieber knowingly hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China, to protect his career and reputation. They said Lieber denied his involvement during inquiries from U.S. authorities, including the National...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
CBS San Francisco

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Trial Heads To Jury

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — Jury deliberations in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin Monday after closing arguments wrapped up and the case was presented to the jury on Friday. Jurors will decide whether Holmes turned her blood-testing startup into a massive scam following a three-month-long trial that captivated Silicon Valley. The hand-off came after lawyers for the opposing sides wrapped up a second day of painstaking final arguments to sum up their respective interpretations of the evidence submitted to the jury. That included the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jurors began weighing the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' on Friday, after the prosecution and defense painted very different pictures of the entrepreneur who once dazzled Silicon Valley and is now charged with fraud. In the final hours of a trial that...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy