A Modern History of Transfer Quarterbacks at Ole Miss

Ole Miss is searching for its next quarterback in the transfer portal. Here are the good, bad and ugly from previous instances of the Rebels snagging a transfer signal caller.

Since 2003, Ole Miss has experienced a wide spectrum of football success (or a lack thereof, depending on the season).

Through six head coaches in that timeframe, Ole Miss has also seen a plethora of quarterbacks take snaps in those seasons. From success to failure and everywhere in between, the Rebels have a recent history of utilizing transfer quarterbacks in their offensive systems.

Now, as Ole Miss searches for its replacement of Matt Corral in the transfer portal, this trend is likely to renew itself in 2022.

Since 2003, 12 of Ole Miss' football seasons have been captained by a transfer quarterback. Here are how transfer quarterbacks have fared at Ole Miss since Eli Manning's senior season.

First, let's look at the big picture.

Ole Miss' records since 2003 go as follows (not counting wins vacated due to NCAA sanctions):

* indicates a season where a transfer quarterback started a game.

Now, let's look at the quarterbacks themselves.

Brent Schaeffer: 2006-2007

Previous School: Tennessee/College of the Sequoias

Brent Schaeffer

Ole Miss Career Stats: 150/337, 2,020 yards, 14 TDs, 14 INTs

Brent Schaeffer was the first dip into transfer quarterbacks for Ole Miss in the 21st century. Originally enrolled at Tennessee, Schaeffer came to Ole Miss by way of the College of the Sequoias. He played in Oxford during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, and the final season resulted in Ed Orgeron's termination.

After Ole Miss: Played with the Central Valley Coyotes (Arena Football Developmental League).

Seth Adams: 2006-2007

Previous School: Delta State/Hinds Community College

Seth Adams

Ole Miss Career Stats: 180/328, 2,156 yards, 12 TDs, 16 INTs

Also a part of Orgeron's final season in Oxford was Seth Adams. Adams beat out the aforementioned Brent Schaeffer for the starting quarterback job in 2007 after walking onto the team in 2006.

Jevan Snead: 2008-2009



Previous School: Texas

Jevan Snead

Ole Miss Career Stats: 375/678, 5,394 yards, 46 TDs, 33 INTs

After sitting out a season following his transfer from Texas, Snead was a part of two Cotton Bowl victories at Ole Miss under Houston Nutt.

After Ole Miss: Was a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Storm practice squads. He passed away in 2019.

Zack Stoudt: 2011

Previous School: Louisville/Iowa Western Community College

Zack Stoudt

Ole Miss Career Stats: 58/120, 559 yards, 2 TDs, 8 INTs

Stoudt was a part of a quarterback rotation in Houston Nutt's final season at Ole Miss along with fellow-JUCO-transfer Randall Mackey. Mackey was later converted to a wide receiver under Hugh Freeze.

Randall Mackey: 2011-2012

Randall Mackey

Previous School: East Mississippi Community College

Ole Miss Career Stats: 80/161, 1,171, 8 TDs, 6 INTs

After Ole Miss: Mackey was inducted into the Mississippi Bowl Hall of Fame for his career at EMCC.

Jeremiah Masoli: 2010

Previous School: Oregon

Jeremiah Masoli

Ole Miss Career Stats: 167/296, 2,039 yards, 14 TDs, 13 INTs

Masoli was a quarterback who brought a lot of buzz to Oxford when he transferred in, but his lone season at Ole Miss went poorly, including a loss to Jacksonville State in the opening week of the season.

After Ole Miss: Was a part of the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason of 2011 before joining the Canadian Football League. He is currently with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Barry Brunetti: 2011-2013

Previous School: West Virginia

Barry Brunetti

Ole Miss Career Stats: 65/112, 634 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs

Brunetti was primarily a rushing quarterback under Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss, trading places with Bo Wallace behind center.

Bo Wallace: 2012-2014

Previous School: Arkansas State/East Mississippi Community College

Bo Wallace

Ole Miss Career Stats: 747/1,186, 9,534 yards, 62 TDs, 41 INTs

The Hugh Freeze era began with Bo Wallace who came in via East Mississippi Community College. EMCC became somewhat of an Ole Miss quarterback pipeline over the next few seasons as Wallace and his successor Chad Kelly both came to Oxford by way of the school in Scooba, Mississippi. Wallace helped lead Ole Miss to three-straight bowl game appearances and its first berth in a New Year's Six bowl since the 2009 season.

After Ole Miss: Has been a high school and junior college assistant football coach, and is currently the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Pearl River Community College.

Chad Kelly: 2015-2016

Previous School: Clemson/East Mississippi Community College

Chad Kelly

Ole Miss Career Stats: 503/786, 6,800 yards, 50 TDs, 21 INTs

Kelly was at Ole Miss for two seasons, leading the Rebels to their first Sugar Bowl appearance and win since the time of Archie Manning during the 2015 season. Kelly was injured late in the 2016 season with an ACL tear, ending his collegiate career. He set 25 school records at Ole Miss.

After Ole Miss: Kelly had brief stints with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Jordan Ta'amu: 2017-2018

Previous School: New Mexico Military Institute

Jordan Ta'amu

Ole Miss Career Stats: 381/591, 5,600 yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs

Ta'amu took over the quarterbacking reins from Shea Patterson at Ole Miss during the midst of postseason bans on the program. Ta'amu had a career record of 11-13 in his time in Oxford.

After Ole Miss: Ta'amu has been on the practice squad of numerous NFL teams, most recently the Washington Football Team.

Analysis

As is the case with all transfers, Ole Miss' transfer quarterback history has been hit-or-miss, but there is a trend that suggests a quarterback who fits an offensive system in Oxford is poised for success. While some of the more successful transfers have come from the junior college ranks, this is the first time since the advent of the transfer portal that Ole Miss is likely seeking a transfer quarterback.

The transfer portal has changed the landscape of college athletics, and if Ole Miss can find one of the options that is currently on the table (or even one that has yet to enter the portal), it could be a tool that continues to be used to the Rebels' advantage.

