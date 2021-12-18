Special Camp Christmas vaccine clinic coming Dec. 18-Dec. 24

STATEWIDE — A mobile vaccine clinic will be held at Camp Christmas on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with a free entry voucher giveaway for anyone aged 5 and up getting a vaccine. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

The mobile COVID-19 clinic will be held in the parking lot of Camp Christmas, an over-the-top outdoor extravaganza as big as the holiday it celebrates. Located at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, visual installation artist Lonnie Hanzon uses the park’s historic structures along with six acres of outdoor space to create a whimsical winter wonderland.

A complete list of this week’s clinics is available at a new permanent location here . These clinics are in addition to the more than 1800 vaccine providers across the state . Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency or insurance is required.

The Reach out and Read Colorado , a statewide organization helping with healthcare providers and their communities with book giveaways, will continue at select eastern plains clinic locations.

Large vaccination sites will continue including the following:

Aurora Municipal Center (15151 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012)

Chapel Hills Mall (1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920)

Citadel Mall (680 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Douglas County Fairgrounds (500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104)

Mesa County Public Health (510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504)

Pueblo Mall (3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008)

Advance appointments are available and encouraged , and walk-ups are accepted while inventory remains available each day.

If you need a ride, Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org for more.

Ball Arena will continue to host large vaccine clinics prior to certain Colorado Avalanche, Mammoth and Denver Nuggets events.

The current confirmed dates for Ball Arena clinics are as follows:

Dec. 18: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 23: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 29: 1:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Avalanche game)

Dec. 30: Noon – 8:30 p.m. (Nuggets game)

Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Mammoth game)

Visit the COVID vaccine bus in the Ball Arena parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street. The arena offers free parking on non-event days OR on event days if you arrive before the arena doors open (two hours before the arena event).

Transit in the Denver-Boulder metro area : Use RTD’s trip planner

All bus vaccine clinics and many standalone clinics are offering pediatric Pfizer vaccines for 5-11 year olds . CDPHE recommends parents and guardians make a plan to get their children vaccinated .

