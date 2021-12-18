5 people displaced by early morning house fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked an early morning house fire in Ventura.

It broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at a home near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Jones Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the home fully engulfed.

Firefighters say everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely.

Police helped evacuate some homes nearby. Two other homes were threatened, but were not damaged.

Four adults and one child were displaced because of the fire.

No firefighters and no occupants were injured.

