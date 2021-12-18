Wreaths Across America event Saturday morning at Park City Cemetery

PARK CITY, Utah — Wreaths Across America will host a wreath-laying ceremony, tomorrow morning at 10 am (Saturday, December 18th) at Park City Cemetery, in partnership with the American Legion Post 14.

Join more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by the American Legion post and local volunteers, community members have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our fallen service members laid to rest.

This annual event’s mission is to Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served the United States of America.

This year will be honoring Vietnam Veterans with a certificate and a 50th-anniversary pin to commemorate their service to our nation.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,700 veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas.

