Houston Methodist Hospital says omicron variant is responsible for 45% of local cases

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

With the holidays approaching and more people getting tested for COVID-19 ahead of family gatherings, Houston Methodist Hospital said it has seen an increase in cases.

On Friday, the hospital revealed that the omicron variant is responsible for 45% of the cases through Dec. 12.

"Omicron's explosive growth in Houston continues unrelentingly. It is now poised to be the dominant cause of COVID-19 in our Houston Methodist patients," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

According to Houston Methodist, the variant is doubling every two to three days among COVID patients and only half of the patients sick with omicron have been vaccinated with two or three doses.

"A booster vaccine dose is your best defense against serious COVID disease," according to a statement.

ABC13 Houston

