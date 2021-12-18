Longtime Mt. Pleasant Mayor Jerry Lucia Dies

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Mt. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – The longtime mayor of Mt. Pleasant has died at age 76.

Mayor Jerry Lucia passed away at the hospital after having a heart attack at his home. He served as mayor since the 1980s and also held the position of fire chief for more than 40 years.

Dozens of local fire departments gathered for a processional to escort Lucia’s body as it was moved from the hospital to the coroner’s office.

Borough Manager Jeff Landy said he’s known Lucia for decades and he loved Mt. Pleasant.

“No matter where you went in the area, everybody knew Jerry. If you talked about Mt. Pleasant, his name would always be part of the conversation,” said Landy.

“He really was a legend in the area and in Mt. Pleasant,” he said.

People also laid items on the fallen first responder memorial to pay their respects.

“Chief we thank you for your dedication and commitment to our department, Rest In Peace Chief, we’ll take it from here,” the Mt. Pleasant VFD wrote on Facebook.