Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers 92, Minnesota Timberwolves 110 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Isaiah Thomas on the difference playing with LeBron again: “For me, I’m healthy. I’m able to provide for him. … I can help him.” – 1:35 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Isaiah Thomas on playing for the Lakers again without Kobe being here: “It’s just weird he’s not here at all. … When Rob called me the first thing I thought about was Kobe [Bryant].” – 1:33 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Thomas: “It was dope to be out there, and to put a Lakers uniform on at that.” – 1:31 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Thomas says the process of getting back to the Lakers has been “overwhelming” since he only decided to try the G League days ago. – 1:30 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns after tonight’s game:

“I feel at the end of the day the only person who can beat me is me. It’s just my mind that will cost me.” – 1:30 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jaylen Nowell says Patrick Beverley challenged the bench today during the middle of the game, and after that, Nowell said, “we all woke up”. – 1:27 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns says this year is up there with his rookie season for his favorite as a Timberwolves player – 1:19 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

made a statement.

KAT – 28 pts./ 10 reb./ 4 ast./ 3 blk./ 1 stl.

DLo – 17 pts./ 3 reb./ 6 ast./ 3 stl.

Beas – 17 pts./ 4 reb./ 4 ast./ 2 stl.

Jaylen – 14 pts./ 3 reb./ 1 ast./ 2 stl. pic.twitter.com/LH8E3PeSud – 1:19 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

ICYMI on today’s events leading up to tip-off for the Lakers, which Frank Vogel has now called “craziness” twice: ocregister.com/2021/12/17/lak… – 1:13 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Question: Is Karl-Anthony Towns trying to stake his claim as the best big in the league?

Chris Finch… pic.twitter.com/rgBfKOmhOU – 1:12 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on the impact of the COVID outbreak on the Lakers: “It’s just craziness. There’s chaos. … Every few hours you’re hearing a new guy is out and new guy is in.” – 1:02 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI in Chicago on Saturday on his left knee. – 12:59 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’ brute physicality tonight, Frank Vogel calls out Minnesota’s 15 offensive rebounds to the Lakers’ single O-board. “I think their whole team was more physical, not just KAT.” – 12:58 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on AD’s injury: “Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 12:57 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says part of Anthony Davis’ medical evaluation on his knee tomorrow will be an MRI. – 12:57 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron said Austin Reaves was shooting around with the team this morning before he was a late scratch for today’s game in the protocols. – 12:52 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

NOW THAT’S SHOWTIME.

THREE IN A ROWWW 🐺 pic.twitter.com/CLTHjsQz9T – 12:51 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said he asked AD how he’s doing after that collision with McDaniels forced him out of the game, and Davis said they’d find out more tomorrow when he gets further testing. – 12:50 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on concern for AD: “My concern is always for his health. … You wish for the best.” – 12:49 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron on his discussion with AD after his knee injury: “We asked him how he’s doing and he said we’ll find out more tomorrow and that’s all we know” – 12:49 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on asked AD about his knee injury: “He said we’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 12:47 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

More on @Karl-Anthony Towns and the #Timberwolves in @TheUndefeated bit.ly/3rrgHJ5 #nba – 12:45 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Jay Huff’s style could best be described as “car dealership inflatable tube man.” AK – 12:45 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

KAT vs the Lakers:

28 PTS

10 REB

4 AST

3 BLK

He’s averaging 24/9 on 51/42/82% shooting — the only player this season with 20+ PPG on 50/40%. pic.twitter.com/CbbIns4rA2 – 12:44 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

We are like 5 days away from the first unsubstantiated “LeBron loves what he’s seeing from the young Cavaliers and might want to finish his career there” story and I honestly can’t wait. – 12:43 AM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Somewhere, somehow, someone still believes that after 30 games a team full of vets is “still learning how to play with each other” or making a comparison to the Heat 10 yrs ago 🙄… or maybe if they had Austin Reaves the result would’ve been different🙄 – 12:42 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Tough night for the LakeShow, Minnesota wins 110-92…Much bigger concern is the health of AD…Injury did not look good (further testing tomorrow)

Next up for the Lakers, Sunday in Chicago vs the Bulls… – 12:42 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Final: MIN 110, LAL 92

3 in a row for the Wolves, and KAT is really putting it together. Lakers looked old and slow.

Towns: 28 points, 10 rebs, 4 assists.

Vanderbilt: 16 boards

Russell: 17 pts, 6 assts

Beasley 17 pts

Nowell 14 – 12:41 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Timberwolves absolutely dominate the Lakers (again)

Wolves 110, Lakers 92

On tonight’s show:

– KAT beats Nurkic, then Jokic, now Davis

– The still understated value of Vanderbilt

– DLo stirrin the drink

– Finch’s growing credibility

– Success with Ant in the protocols – 12:41 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LAL mini three-game win streak snapped in MIN, 110-92, to cap a wild 48 hours for the team in and out of the health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas 19p on 5-of-12; LeBron 18p on 5-of-13 10r 5a 2b 4tos; Russ 14p on 4-of-7 and 6-of-11 FTs 4r 3a 1to; Bazemore 11p on 4-of-8 – 12:41 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Wolves 110, Lakers 92

The Lakers are 16-14 at the 30-game mark. Their greatest concern right now: Anthony Davis’ left knee, which the team dubbed a contusion ahead of further evaluation. LeBron James had 18 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 19.

Up next: at Chicago on Sunday. – 12:41 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

WOLVES WIN!!!

WOLVES WIN!!!

WOLVES WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/jLWimqHMYE – 12:41 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

IT gonna finish his first game back with the Lakers as the leading scorer. He’s got a chance to get to 20 at the line. – 12:37 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Lakers call a mercy timeout, clear the bench.

Patrick Beverley responds with pounding his chest, screaming this is our house, daps up ARod and Lore. – 12:33 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Melo: 27 PTS, 5 AST

Kelly: 18 PTS, 4 REB

PJ: 16 PTS, 5 REB

Miles: 14 PTS, 11 AST, 6 REB

Cody: 14 PTS, 5 REB

#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/BvOsHuwInx – 12:33 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

“I’M OUT HERE! I’M OUT HERE! TEN TOES DOWN!” — Karl-Anthony Towns – 12:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Timberwolves doing this without Ant… although Ant was a relative nonfactor when they went to Los Angeles and curbstomped Lakers there last month – 12:31 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

HOW WE FEELING, WOLVES FANS? – 12:31 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Jarred Vanderbilt has 8 offensive rebounds.

Overall: 15-1 margin tonight. – 12:29 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jarred Vanderbilt with a career-high 16 rebounds, just grabbed 2 offensive rebounds on one possession and Bazemore finally just tackled him to keep him from getting a third. – 12:28 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

you know what they say

HAND DOWN, MAN DOWN pic.twitter.com/BW0EYDeC2X – 12:27 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

If ESPN has DLo mic’d up on the bench right now they are using some serious restraint. He’s TALKIN – 12:24 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Anthony Davis, Left knee contusion…Out for remainder of game…Further testing tomorrow in Chicago – 12:24 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee bruise that will keep him out for the rest of this game. He’ll undergo further testing in Chicago tomorrow. – 12:23 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Offensive rebounds:

MIN 12 (Vanderbilt with 5 of em)

LAL 1 – 12:23 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers are about to fall to 2-6 on Fridays. They’re 14-8 on all other days.

That’s not a meaningful stat to anyone except me who’s sick of his weekends starting off with existential Lakers crises. – 12:23 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Officially a left knee contusion for Anthony Davis; Lakers say he’ll undergo further evaluation Saturday in Chicago. – 12:23 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis will not return because of a left knee contusion and will undergo further evaluation in Chicago on Saturday. – 12:21 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee contusion and will not return tonight. He will be further evaluated with more testing in Chicago. – 12:21 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers say Anthony Davis will not return against the Timberwolves and will undergo further testing tomorrow when the team gets to Chicago. Termed a left knee contusion for now. – 12:21 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to a left knee contusion. He’ll undergo further testing in Chicago tomorrow. – 12:21 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Isaiah Thomas currently has the best plus-minus on the Lakers (-2). – 12:20 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota leads 95-76 with 9:00 minutes left in the fourth.

Nowell is up to a season-high 12 points in 11+ minutes of action off the bench.

The Wolves are outrebounding the Lakers 45-29, outscoring LA in the paint 44-30 and second-chance points 20-4. – 12:18 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

THIS IS A JAYLEN NOWELL APPRECIATION TWEET pic.twitter.com/CvSCrzlbat – 12:18 AM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Cool to see the interactions in the Timberwolves huddles, and how this roster has so clearly come to respect Chris Finch – 12:17 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL trail 95-76 after yet another Wolves offensive rebound and resulting layup. – 12:17 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

When I interviewed Karl-Anthony Towns recently he kept bringing up Jaylen Nowell unprompted. I asked him why, and we’re seeing some of the answer tonight. pic.twitter.com/k9vUu6RzSM – 12:17 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Seems like Isaiah Thomas is providing a “Kendrick Nunn preview” – 12:17 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Naz Reid finishes under the basket after the Lakers turn over a transition opportunity, and the Wolves lead 95-76 with 9 minutes left. Based on how the Lakers have played tonight, if I were a doctor, I’d call time of death. – 12:16 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

12 points in 12 minutes for I.T. in his return to the NBA tonight…

…but the Lakers trail the Wolves 95-76 with 9:00 left in Minneapolis. – 12:16 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Second unit maintaining the lead with Russ and LeBron out there to start the 4th. Solid opening to the 4th for the Wolves. – 12:15 AM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Not exactly a hard contest from LeBron there. Lakers have been slow all night. – 12:15 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Isaiah Thomas plays like he cares about the outcome and it’s sad how refreshing that feels during this Lakers season. – 12:15 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Random comment at 11:15 CT…There is no argument that the Bulls and Lakers have THE best uniforms in the NBA. Back to live action… – 12:14 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

that’s a tough take, Jaylen

24-7 RUN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/EeggzC2EE2 – 12:11 AM

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

If you said a couple of weeks ago we’d be watching the Lakers play 3 point guards in Russ, Rondo and IT? Strange year for the NBA – 12:10 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

LeBron has five fouls and by my count at least four of them have been drawn by McDaniels and Vanderbilt. – 12:09 AM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The @Minnesota Timberwolves end the quarter on a 24-7 run over the last 6:58 of the 3rd to take a 85-65 lead into the 4th.

Towns with 28 points on 11-18 shooting, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Vanderbilt has a game-high 13 rebounds, nearing his career-high of 15 (2x; MR: @ BKN, 12/3/21) – 12:08 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Tough to watch a player as talented as Anthony Davis constantly dealing with injuries. One thing after the other even in the same game (ankle, knee). Feel for him because I think the “soft” narrative and “what if” will follow him the rest of his career. – 12:07 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron James has scored at least 10 points in 1,057 straight games. He has 8 points going into the fourth quarter with the Lakers trailing by 20. – 12:06 AM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

End of the third quarter and the Timberwolves lead the Lakers 85-65. Big third for the local professional men’s basketball team. – 12:06 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Wolves 85, Lakers 65

AD exited the game with a left knee injury. The Wolves went on a run after he left and have outscored the Lakers in each of the three quarters. Kent Bazemore leads LA with 11 points. LAL is shooting 39.3% and has 16 TOs. KAT has 28 points. – 12:06 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

For any other team, this would be one of the worst losses of the season. For the Lakers, it’s just Friday. – 12:06 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers are losing by 20. Mercifully, there’s just one quarter left as we tick past 11:05 local time here in Minneapolis. – 12:05 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers down Big in Minnesota, 85-65…Waiting for update on Anthony Davis – 12:05 AM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Richard Jefferson, on the broadcast tonight, has been imploring LeBron to be more aggressive for like the last two-plus quarters. LeBron looks completely lethargic. – 12:04 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Lakers have one offensive rebound in 3 quarters, which is so different from years past. – 12:04 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Carmelo hit with a technical foul. Josh Okogie and IT were also getting into it. – 12:03 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The admittedly shorthanded Lakers have a lineup of Russ, IT, Rondo, Melo and DJ. It’s going about as well as one might expect. – 12:01 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers are down 13 and Rajon Rondo is -13. No, it’s not 2020 again. – 11:59 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Maybe it’s being on national TV..maybe it’s playing LeBron and the Lakers–maybe it’s built up frustration..this is the most animated performance I’ve ever seen from KAT. His body language, intensity, spirited verbal communication, everything. Oh yea, he’s hoopin’ big time. – 11:57 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Jaden McDaniels fell directly into the leg of Anthony Davis, just after LAL had trimmed the lead to 3.

Davis limped off the floor, and LAL have struggled since, understandably worried about him, and Minnesota pushed its lead quickly 72-58. – 11:57 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Folks clowning AD like LeBron didn’t shove a player into his knee 🤦🏾‍♂️ – 11:57 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

STILL TOO SMALL 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eK5qxFFNtL – 11:56 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-0 run over the last 1:54 (6:59, 3rd quarter to 5:05, 3rd quarter) to extend the lead to 71-58 with 5:05 left in the third.

Towns with 25 points, nearing his eighth 30+ point game of the season. – 11:55 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

DLo to a little pile of fans behind the Wolves bench: “Why yall Lakers fans” – 11:55 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It was a 3-point game, but the Wolves have reeled off their own 10-0 run to get back up 13. Davis went back to the locker room again, and things are looking dire for the Lakers. – 11:54 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

LeBron committed an offensive foul on McDaniels, McDaniels fell into Davis’ knee and Davis is getting up gimpy. – 11:51 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Bron to Brow

(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/Ih8x6W7mgn – 11:51 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis went down again after Jaden McDaniels rolled into his left knee. – 11:51 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Lakers are right back in it, mostly because the Wolves are playing so sloppy that they’re begging them to try to take this. – 11:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

An 8-0 run for the Lakers has a 14-point deficit chopped down to 6 at the 8:14 mark of the 3rd, at 61-55. LAL had better energy there as they try to find a vibe amidst this health-and-safety-protocol situation in which five of their teammates aren’t in the arena. – 11:47 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

232 players in the NBA are making more than Jarred Vanderbilt this season ($4.05M).

Vanderbilt just recorded his 233rd rebound of the season. – 11:46 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

A week ago I was listening to the great @bethmowins call my beloved Montana Grizzlies playoff game against JMU (you don’t have to tell me they lost . I know) and tonight she is on Lakers/Wolves. Pretty damn cool. – 11:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Transition game starting to get this team stirring after a lackadaisical start to the half: Ellington awarded a goaltend on a fast break, then LeBron gets a good strip and tosses an alley-oop to Davis. It’s a six-point game. – 11:46 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota with its largest lead of the night at 61-47.

Russell has 14 points in 17+ minutes, while Beverley has 4 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Wolves are outrebounding LA 34-23, led by Vanderbilt’s game-high 11 rebounds. – 11:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

this should be an assist for Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/t00pqdfUfS – 11:41 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

foot on the gas

🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋 pic.twitter.com/VVjYj5MEd5 – 11:41 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

There’s no way that LeBron pass to the face was unintentional, like ???? – 11:40 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Not a compelling LeBron game thus far. He’s 2 for 5 with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Looked like he turned it over off of Vanderbilt’s face, and created a fast break for Minny. – 11:40 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Jarred Vanderbilt doing Jarred Vanderbilt things. – 11:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Strong close to the half from Minnesota, who lead 54-45.

Towns has 23 points, with no Laker posting more than 8. An 8-1 edge on the offensive glass has been problematic for LAL. – 11:32 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

A beloved member of the Timberwolves and Lynx family and Minnesota sports broadcasting, the late Tom Hanneman’s legacy will forever live on at Target Center. pic.twitter.com/A4ETf3YHhG – 11:26 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

set the tempo in the first half. pic.twitter.com/OuELuoaf3o – 11:25 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Isaiah Thomas has as many points for the Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis through two quarters.

Imagine hearing that as recently as, like, Tuesday. – 11:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

can’t guard this man 😼 pic.twitter.com/5qD8QYXNJV – 11:22 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Halftime in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/3dtq424q0C – 11:22 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Halftime in Minneapolis with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 54-45.

Towns leads all with 23 points on 9-14 shooting and 6 rebounds, his fifth 20+ point half of the season (64th career).

Vanderbilt is up to 9 rebounds, nearing his 10th double-figure rebound game of the season. – 11:22 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’m not saying this game’s been weird, but Patrick Beverley just hit a hook shot. AK – 11:22 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

“Welcome to my house” playin here at Target Center as Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the locker room with 23 points at halftime.

We’re trending toward one of the most dominant KAT games of his career. – 11:21 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Wolves 54, Lakers 45

Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers with 8 points. It was a rough half on both ends for LA. They have nearly as many turnovers (11) as assists (12). IT gave them a boost. Karl-Anthony Towns has 23 points and is torching any and every Laker defender. – 11:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Wolves 54, Lakers 45.

Minnesota went on a little run to get the lead up before the break. Lakers struggled with founds and appalling shooting (14 for 37). Davis was out for a while with his ankle sprain. – 11:21 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Halftime: Wolves 54, Lakers 45.

Towns: 23 pts, 6 rebs. A dominant performance.

Other Wolves have to shoot much better in the second half to finish it out. – 11:20 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Well, all things considered, the Wolves have to like being up 9 at the half. Towns with 23 points. Rest of the Wolves with 31. He’s 9 of 14, rest of team 11 of 40. Lakers 14 of 37. – 11:20 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The last time Isaiah Thomas suited up up for LA, the Lakers starters were Lonzo Ball, KCP, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Brook Lopez. They lost on the road to a team that was led by 33 points and 9 rebounds from… Anthony Davis. – 11:20 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

At the Half, Lakers down 54-45… – 11:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Towns is just cooking Anthony Davis. Whatever he wants, he’s taking. – 11:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Patrick Beverley posts up Rajon Rondo, scores on him, screams “BABY” in his face — and then gets called for the tech.

Now he’s doin the rockin the baby thing while they shoot technical free throws. – 11:14 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Pat Bev does the “too small” to Rondo, and picks up a T. Now he’s rockin’ the baby. Wolves doing little things to just let the Lakers hang around. They may regret it. – 11:14 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

After scoring over Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley pointed downward and yelled, “Baby!” picking up a technical foul. – 11:14 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Interested to see if the Lakers adjust and put Westbrook on KAT in the second half.

That’s what I’d do, and then bring AD as the roaming doubler. – 11:12 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

AD back on the court… – 11:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Here’s your Laker lineup out of the timeout: Anthony Davis, LeBron, Melo, Rondo and Bazemore. – 11:09 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Davis has returned to the game. – 11:09 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

AD is back on the floor. – 11:09 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves honor strength and conditioning coach Bill Burgos as part of their Heroes of the Pack series. Burgos served in the army. – 11:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis has rejoined the Lakers on their bench. – 11:07 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

the best shooting big in the league pic.twitter.com/glafg8eQyI – 11:07 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis looks like he’s going to check back in the game with 3:44 left. His warm-ups are off. – 11:07 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Technically the Lakers are leading this quarter 16-15! – 11:07 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Wolves needed to toast that weird Lakers lineup. They’re up 6, and now LeBron returns. – 11:05 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns absolutely cookin the Lakers tonight.

Major assist goes to the Lakers scouting department, who yet again appear to have not watched a single minute of Wolves film, ignoring the obvious tactics for slowing the Wolves offense.

Keep guarding KAT w/ DJ lol – 11:04 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

There is no way DeAndre Jordan is gonna stay with KAT. – 11:01 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Jake Layman is checking in and .@JaceFrederick isn’t here. Tough. – 10:59 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

JAKE LAYMAN CHECKING IN – 10:59 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Responding to @Jared Weiss‘s question, Marcus Smart said he advocated for the #Celtics to sign Isaiah Thomas but “there’s only so much I can do.” Said he’s happy Thomas is back in the NBA. #Lakers – 10:56 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Lakers on a 10-4 run since they called IT – 10:55 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart is excited for Isaiah Thomas to be making his Lakers debut right now, but said he wishes it was with the Celtics. Asked him if he tried to get Stevens to sign him, said he did but “there’s only so much I could do.” – 10:55 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Isaiah Thomas immediately sparked a Lakers run upon entering the game. – 10:55 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas back in the league: “It’s amazing. I’m just proud he got another chance. … that dude is a fighter, a warrior.”

Smart said he wishes Thomas would have gotten a chance with the Celtics instead. But he’s excited for him to land with the Lakers. – 10:55 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Melo hits a couple 3’s, Lakers on a 7-0 run…Down 29-27 – 10:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Marcus Smart says he’s proud Isaiah Thomas has gotten another chance with the Lakers. “I think he was written off a little early.” Said he wishes the Celtics had been the team, but he’s glad he’s playing for someone. – 10:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Kent Bazemore made a lay-up in transition, then immediately recognized how special that was, celebrating by shaking his fists in the air. – 10:54 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Isaiah Thomas with back-to-back stops at the rim. First, verticality. Then a strip. Lakers on a run, cutting Wolves’ lead down to two, 29-27, with 8:47 left in the first half. – 10:54 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Isaiah Thomas just scored his first NBA points since April, hitting two free throws for the Lakers in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/u5eHUiJaNN – 10:52 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 23-16, a season-low for a Wolves opponent in the first.

Towns leads all with 10 points on 4-7 shooting.

Vanderbilt grabbed 8 rebounds in the first quarter, the third time this season (all in the 1Q) with 8 rebounds in a quarter. – 10:47 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis turned his right ankle late in the 1st Q, one in which the Lakers shot only 6 for 20, and traili 23-16.

Wolves also shot poorly (9 for 29), making just 1 for 16 3’s, but had 6 offensive rebounds, and also took advantage of 5 LAL TO’s to allow for 9 more shots. – 10:46 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Wolves 23, Lakers 16

Anthony Davis exited late in the quarter with an apparent ankle injury. The two teams combined to shoot 15 of 49 (30.6%). The Lakers were 0 of 10 on 3s. The Wolves were 1 of 16. Minnesota’s offensive rebounding (6) gave them some easy points. – 10:45 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Timberwolves lead 23-16. Teams are a combined 1 of 26 from 3-point line, which is about the same percentage as I’d get if I announced a run for governor. – 10:45 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

After Q1: TWolves 23, Lakers 16.

Pretty depressing start for the Lakers, added to Davis going to the locker room with a rolled right ankle. – 10:44 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

23-16, Minnesota up on the Lakers after Q1… – 10:44 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis was down on the floor clutching his right leg/shin as the game went to timeout. After being attended to by the training staff, AD got up and limped to the locker room. – 10:42 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

#Blazers lead the #Hornets 41-24 after a quarter. It’s the @Portland Trail Blazers highest-scoring first qtr. of the season and second-highest for any qtr. (42 – third qtr, Nov. 6 vs LAL). – 10:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

KAT hitting Anthony Davis with a “too small”. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/9PwTPMkB8W – 10:41 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

AD holding his right ankle…Lakers take a timeout – 10:41 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis is down, grimacing, grabbing his right ankle. Does not look good. – 10:41 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Davis is down, holding his right ankle. – 10:40 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Davis took a tumble and is holding his right foot/ankle. – 10:40 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

McDaniels had a 2 changed to a 3. They are now 1-13 from deep, not 0-13. So there’s that. Lakers are 0-9. – 10:36 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Oh wow, Jaden McDaniels’ earlier long 2 is now a 3 so somebody in this game has made a 3 after all. – 10:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers are just 4 for 17 from the field to start. Davis leading with 6 points, but Towns (10 points) has matched the Lakers’ offensive output by himself. Notably, the Wolves already have five offensive rebounds. – 10:35 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Chaundee Brown has taken twice as many shots as LeBron James and I think that’s maybe not a great development for the Lakers. – 10:35 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

The Lakers’ shooting and execution has entered the health and safety protocols and will be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. AK – 10:34 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

IT’S A BIRD

IT’S A PLANE

IT’S VANDO pic.twitter.com/7Gg7DUpRHH – 10:33 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Lakers & Timberwolves a combined 0-19 from 3-point tonight.

Lakers 0-8

Timberwolves 0-11 – 10:33 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Karl-Anthony Towns is playing like a man possessed. He’s already up to 10 pts on 4-for-5 shooting in the first six minutes and he just had another bucket waived off. He is going right at Anthony Davis’ chest every time he catches the ball on offense. – 10:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming for AD. He just had a basket called off for elbowing him in the jaw on a hook shot, but he was still flexing after the play. Playing back-down bully ball in the post, as if he feels he has something to prove. – 10:29 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jarred Vanderbilt’s season can be described as not fuckin around – 10:27 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

VANDOOOOOOOOOOOOO – 10:26 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

GOT REAL COLD IN HERE 🧊 pic.twitter.com/DVZRzJ1Sbw – 10:25 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Timeout Lakers as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:32 (10:37, 1st quarter to 8:05, 1st quarter) to take a 10-4 lead.

Towns leads all with 8 points on 3-4 shooting and 3 rebounds.

Vanderbilt with 3 rebounds as well. – 10:23 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

I can only imagine how pleased @Jbuss is to see Chaundee Brown as the first Lakers sub of the night after what he told me about seeing South Bay/two-way guys with the Lakers. https://t.co/QhV1Yv3FDC pic.twitter.com/CoIQYIl7Ow – 10:22 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: “Craziness,” coach Frank Vogel said when asked what the Lakers’ week of playing hokey pokey with the COVID protocols has been like. Report from Minneapolis on a day full of action that preceded this 9:15 p.m. local tip. es.pn/33yMAW5 – 10:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Wolves are ready. Lakers less so. – 10:21 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Karl-Anthony Towns has all eight of the Wolves’ points to start this game. – 10:20 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS 🤯 – 10:20 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kent Bazemore picks up two quick fouls and is subbed out for two-way wing Chaundee Brown. – 10:19 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Two fouls already for Baze in two minutes of play. Two-way player Chaundee Brown checks in for his first meaningful minutes with the Lakers. – 10:19 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Watched a lot of KAT over the years. These past three games are the calmest and coolest, in terms of focus on the game, I’ve seen maybe ever.

Two methodical and-1s on Anthony Davis here in the first two minutes. – 10:19 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Malik Beasley is AMPED

First start of the season for Beasley – 10:13 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

in my heart, the one true Minnesota Timberwolves jersey is the Purple Rain – 10:12 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

KAT vs. AD

Pat Bev vs. Russ

D’Angelo vs. his old team

And that guy LeBron.

Should be a fun night. – 10:11 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

November’s #NBACares Community Assist Award Winner is @Karl-Anthony Towns! pic.twitter.com/t3SHkEnGLn – 10:10 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Glen Taylor awards KAT with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for November. Towns helped deliver more than 600 coats to Minnesota Youth Link for kids who are trying to transition out of homelessness. – 10:06 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

This was a heckuva statement by the #Nuggets after being beaten by Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bones was brilliant, and it seems the Nuggets are A) slowly finding more consistent production from the bench, and B) are clicking on offense the way they used to. Season high 133 tonight. – 10:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Hawks 133-115 to begin their 3-game road trip.

-A complete team effort. 10 of 11 players positive +/-

-Jokic plays 26 min, gets 20-10-7-3. Ho hum

-Bones a career high 24 points

-4 Nuggets with 20+, including Morris and Jeff pic.twitter.com/9boAJSFaBN – 9:57 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols) and Taurean Prince (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT vs. Lakers. pic.twitter.com/1Kk9tLNiU5 – 9:45 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

time to handle business 💼 pic.twitter.com/dcvmt9rj4z – 9:41 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Bron + AD + Brodie + Wayne + Baze

@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/XrSX5Fudl3 – 9:36 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Wayne Ellington

Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Max Strus is the fifth player in Heat history with at least 32 points off the bench. He is the second player in Heat history with 8 3’s off the bench; the great @WayneEllington did it twice. – 9:10 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers

Beasley over 13.5 pts

– Averaging 11 on the year, bigger role w/out Ant

DLo over 6.5 asts

– I’d take the over of 10

Vando under 7.5 pts

– Concerned about foul trouble

LeBron over 3 made FTs

– Wolves struggle to guard big wings w/out fouling – 8:59 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

The same way the NBA has decided in the past to intervene when franchises became bad for business, it’s overdue in addressing the medical treatment of star players in New Orleans. AD, Jrue, Eric Gordon, etc., dealt with bad injury luck down there. It’s time to step in for Zion. – 8:59 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

IT BACK… and with a Kobe AD PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NXASPy8ojp – 8:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:

Sun: #Hornets

Tue: at #Lakers

Thu: #Thunder

#XMas: #Warriors

Dec. 27: #Grizzlies

Dec. 29: #Thunder

#NYE: at #Celtics

Jan. 2: at #Hornets

Jan. 4: at #Pelicans

Jan. 6: #Clippers

Jan. 8: #Heat

W-L Prediction? https://t.co/wkbyA4BMuz pic.twitter.com/mAiCvWEvOE – 8:50 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins: 18 second quarter points, 24 in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting. Active on the glass (six rebounds), disruptive on defense. That Minnesota game was five weeks ago. Wiggins has been consistently good to great for five weeks. – 8:46 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

“All I can say is some players have gotten the booster shot and some have not.” Frank Vogel, on the Lakers’ collective vaccination status with boosters. AK – 8:42 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says some of the Lakers players have gotten the booster shot and some have not. – 8:40 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

With Lakers radio analyst Mychal Thompson out for Friday’s game against the Wolves because of the health and safety protocols, Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell will handle the radio broadcast solo for @ESPNLosAngeles in addition to his pre and postgame TV duties. – 8:40 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Frank Vogel on what changes without Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves:

“The guy had 10 3s last game, so it really changes things.”

But Vogel said it was Towns and Russell who hurt the Lakers last time they played. – 8:38 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Regarding Isaiah Thomas, Frank Vogel said the Lakers will see how the game goes in deciding whether to play him tonight after officially signing him this afternoon. If Russ had still been in protocols, Thomas and Rajon Rondo would have split his minutes. – 8:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Frank Vogel said he’s uncertain if Thomas, here on the 10-day, will play, but he’s available. When they thought Westbrook would be out, the plan was to split minutes between Rondo and IT, but with Westbrook in, we shall see. – 8:37 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel says the plan was to play Isaiah Thomas before Russell Westbrook was made available to play. – 8:36 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel said that, with Russell Westbrook back, he’s going to feel the game out and see if/how much Isaiah Thomas is going to play. – 8:36 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Frank Vogel on the craziness of today: “You gotta just roll with the punches.”

Vogel said he thought Russell Westbrook wouldn’t play today, but he is. He thought Malik Monk was going to play, but he isn’t. Then he took a nap and woke up to the news that Austin Reaves was out. – 8:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel said the Lakers woke up thinking that Russell Westbrook was out and Malik Monk was in for tonight’s game. It ended up being reversed. – 8:34 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Welcome back, @Isaiah Thomas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iTXNHS5VlI – 8:30 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch said Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards are doing fine, said they’re asymptomatic. They were not at shootaround earlier today. – 8:22 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch says both Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, who are in the health and safety protocols, are asymptomatic and did not participate in shoot-around this morning, so they were not exposed to any teammates – 8:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Minnesota Timberwolves won’t have Anthony Edwards tonight. Coach Chris Finch doesn’t elaborate on his particular status, only that the Wolves will learn more in the next 24 hours as he goes through the re-testing phase. – 8:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland so far tonight: a team-high 9 points (3-3 shooting) and 1 assists. That’s an important early bounce-back from him after missing the Minnesota game. – 8:16 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

AD is here. One of his warmups today is jumpers starting from the free throw line, then taking a step or two back every time he makes a shot. Once he reaches half court, he starts stepping back in through the same process. pic.twitter.com/9Yk0NY9ZXX – 8:07 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

19℉ 🥶 pic.twitter.com/1y7m8xfjms – 7:56 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Nets statement on Kyrie’s return

Their next road games are Thursday in Portland and Xmas Day at LeBron and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/dN2oiW6sDO – 7:42 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

As you watch each game this season, play Lakers Pick ‘Em for your chance to win prizes and test your Lakers knowledge. – 7:29 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:

Beef Bourguignon, Mustard Spaetzle

Confit Squash with Crispy Ham

Parmesan Cream Cavatelli, Black Truffles

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

@BellecourBakery Desserts – 6:38 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Friday Night Hoops 🌴🆚🐺

⏰: 7:00p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @SociosHoops nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 6:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Currently available for the Lakers tonight: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Ellington, Anthony, Jordan, Bazemore, Rondo, 10-day call-up Thomas, and 2-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff. – 6:11 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Austin Reaves, Out, health and safety protocols – 6:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Remember last time @Isaiah Thomas wore the Purple & Gold? 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/qdFcmgDarN – 6:05 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The hits keep coming: Austin Reaves, the hero from the Dallas win to start the trip, is out because of health and safety protocols tonight in Minnesota. – 6:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers‘ Austin Reaves has entered health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Austin Reaves (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 6:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers say Austin Reaves, the hero of their overtime win two nights ago in Dallas, has entered the health and safety protocols and is out tonight in Minnesota. – 6:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

… and Austin Reaves is now OUT for tonight’s game, due to COVID-19 protocols. – 6:02 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas: pic.twitter.com/XxSdbOYZxD – 5:46 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

OFFICIAL: Welcome back, IT ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/VuF98NRZnm – 5:45 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Today, gathered by the family and friends of Tom Hanneman, the @Minnesota Timberwolves & @minnesotalynx unveiled the Tom Hanneman Media Room at @TargetCenterMN.

Versatile. Familiar. Minnesota.

Tom Hanneman remains in the hearts of all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/5qs5qALhya – 5:43 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Isaiah Thomas will be in the Lakers lineup tonight and wearing No. 31, according to the team. They signed him to a 10-day contract this afternoon. – 5:41 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31. – 5:40 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Isaiah Thomas will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. He will wear No. 31. – 5:39 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers say Isaiah Thomas will be available to play tonight wearing No.

31. – 5:39 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron and Isaiah Thomas vs Kyrie on Christmas Day? What a world. – 5:22 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR

As a team in the month of December, Atlanta is averaging 15.0 3FGM (2nd most in the East, 5th in NBA) on .418 3FG% (1st in the East, 2nd in NBA).

Forward Danilo Gallinari is the only reserve to be averaging 14.0+ ppg on at least .500 FG% in December (min. 5 games). – 5:16 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

an early present for y’all.

back to back Track the Pack episodes 👀

📺 https://t.co/6dUKuiSMJF pic.twitter.com/Hk90KaufGS – 5:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Lakers guard Malik Monk was cleared to fly from Los Angeles to Minnesota to join the team for tonight’s game, but ultimately was not cleared to play the game, sources tell ESPN. Russell Westbrook flew from Dallas to Minnesota today after testing out of protocols, per sources. – 5:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Malik Monk remains in health and safety protocols alongside Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn. – 4:44 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

In the Lakers last game, they opted to guard Porzingis with LeBron and put AD on Powell.

I’d assume we see a similar strategy tonight, with LeBron guarding KAT and AD guarding Vanderbilt. That would be a different type of “small” guarding KAT than we’ve been used to. pic.twitter.com/rVylDIBTWt – 4:40 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Bulls G/F DeMar DeRozan has been cleared from the NBA’s COVID protocols and could play Sunday vs the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Z0pq0GppWT – 4:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers just made it official that Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the T’Wolves. – 4:10 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Russell Westbrook is out of the protocols. – 4:09 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Russell Westbrook, however, will be good to go for tonight’s game, according to @Shams Charania. – 4:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Big news: Russell Westbrook is now AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, out of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. – 4:09 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Lakers have upgraded Russell Westbrook to available to play tonight.

Westbrook was put in the health and safety protocols. – 4:08 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

The Lakers are listing Trevor Ariza as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game. He hasn’t played a game yet this season. – 4:08 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Russell Westbrook is available to play tonight in Lakers-Timberwolves. – 4:08 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

DeMar DeRozan is out of health and safety protocols, should be available to play Sunday vs. Lakers. #Bulls – 4:07 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 4:07 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Per Lakers, Russell Westbrook is now avail for tonight’s game… – 4:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Russell Westbrook (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 4:06 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

9 NBA teams, by my count, have at least three players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols

Lakers (6 players)

Knicks (5)

Bucks (4)

Magic (4)

Celtics (4)

Kings (5)

Bulls (8)

Nets (7)

Nuggets (3)

(Current as of 4:05pm) – 4:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Start your weekend with the #LakeShow

It’s Game Day. pic.twitter.com/iEEyAiQhCa – 4:05 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Minnesota. – 4:05 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Trevor Ariza is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Minnesota; the team anticipates he will suit up but not participate yet, similar to Wayne Ellington’s ramp@up earlier this season. It will be the first time Ariza has been in uniform this season. – 3:56 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Good news on the Trevor Ariza front, upgraded to Questionable tonight vs the Timberwolves…

Will not play, but will be in uniform…Getting closer – 3:53 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers say Trevor Ariza, who has not yet played this season, is listed as questionable for tonight in Minnesota. The plan is for him to be in uniform but not play, akin to how the Lakers eased Wayne Ellington into things last month. – 3:53 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Trevor Ariza will be listed as questionable (right ankle injury recovery) tonight in Minnesota, but he will not play.

Ariza will be in uniform, as Wayne Ellington was when he was coming back from injury earlier this season, when the Lakers also had myriad absences. – 3:52 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Trevor Ariza has been upgraded to questionable to make his season debut tonight in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 3:50 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince enter NBA health & safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 3:21 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Anthony Edwards is in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Mavs-Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Lakers added more players to their list after playing in Dallas on Wednesday.

The Mavs have (so far) avoided COVID-19 spread, but the positive cases keep getting closer: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:19 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NFL Network will nationally air the rescheduled Raiders-Browns game at 5 p.m. Monday, per source. ESPN then has Minnesota-Chicago at 8:15… Awaiting NFL’s TV decisions on the two Tuesday night games (Washington-Philadelphia and Seattle-Rams, which are both 7 p.m. EST starts). – 3:07 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Kendrick Nunn is the latest Laker to enter the COVID-19 protocols; he has yet to play this season with a bone bruise in his knee. – 3:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Yet to play this season, and previously having been sidelined for the Heat with COVID, Kendrick Nunn is now on the Lakers’ list in health-and-safety protocols. – 2:59 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Behind the scenes and behind the wheel with Lakers VP, Basketball Operations, and General Manager, Rob Pelinka.

Catch Backstage: Lakers, tonight at 10:30pm PT on @SpectrumSN. pic.twitter.com/EBEyXIXxfk – 2:59 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Kendrick Nunn, who is already out with a right knee bone bruise, is now also out due to COVID-19 protocols, per the Lakers. – 2:54 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 2:54 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers say that Kendrick Nunn, who hasn’t played yet this season because of a bone bruise in his knee, has also entered the health and safety protocols – 2:54 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Kendrick Nunn, who’s been out all season (right knee, bone bruise) has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 2:54 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Story from shootaround: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince go on NBA’s health and safety protocols list. startribune.com/wolves-anthony… – 2:40 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

Today is the premiere!!!! So happy for these kids.

@uninterrupted’s #TopClassHoops launches today with Executive Producers @LeBron James & @mavcarter

You can watch free here right now: https://t.co/A99Xdt2ORg pic.twitter.com/jQP7JSofyU – 2:26 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The Lakers have hired Craig Hughner as the team’s new director of media relations. The Los Angeles native was most recently the vice president of communications for the San Diego Padres. Hughner will begin Jan. 3. – 2:18 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Tonight will be the first game Anthony Edwards has missed in his career. – 2:10 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/timberwol… – 2:09 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NFL officially postpones next 3 Panthers games: at Minnesota, at Chicago and Dec. 23 against Nashville in Sunrise. – 2:08 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

We’re only a few Woj tweets away from “DeAndre Jordan revenge game” being the main selling point of Lakers-Nets on Christmas. – 2:06 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

December 23. Join us for a night honoring 22 Years of Lakers History at STAPLES Center. – 2:06 PM