Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Los Angeles Lakers (16-14) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 92, Minnesota Timberwolves 110 (Final)
Isaiah Thomas on the difference playing with LeBron again: “For me, I’m healthy. I’m able to provide for him. … I can help him.” – 1:35 AM
Isaiah Thomas on playing for the Lakers again without Kobe being here: “It’s just weird he’s not here at all. … When Rob called me the first thing I thought about was Kobe [Bryant].” – 1:33 AM
Thomas: “It was dope to be out there, and to put a Lakers uniform on at that.” – 1:31 AM
Isaiah Thomas says the process of getting back to the Lakers has been “overwhelming” since he only decided to try the G League days ago. – 1:30 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns after tonight’s game:
“I feel at the end of the day the only person who can beat me is me. It’s just my mind that will cost me.” – 1:30 AM
Jaylen Nowell says Patrick Beverley challenged the bench today during the middle of the game, and after that, Nowell said, “we all woke up”. – 1:27 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns says this year is up there with his rookie season for his favorite as a Timberwolves player – 1:19 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
made a statement.
KAT – 28 pts./ 10 reb./ 4 ast./ 3 blk./ 1 stl.
DLo – 17 pts./ 3 reb./ 6 ast./ 3 stl.
Beas – 17 pts./ 4 reb./ 4 ast./ 2 stl.
Jaylen – 14 pts./ 3 reb./ 1 ast./ 2 stl.
ICYMI on today’s events leading up to tip-off for the Lakers, which Frank Vogel has now called “craziness” twice: ocregister.com/2021/12/17/lak… – 1:13 AM
Question: Is Karl-Anthony Towns trying to stake his claim as the best big in the league?
Chris Finch… pic.twitter.com/rgBfKOmhOU – 1:12 AM
Frank Vogel on the impact of the COVID outbreak on the Lakers: “It’s just craziness. There’s chaos. … Every few hours you’re hearing a new guy is out and new guy is in.” – 1:02 AM
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI in Chicago on Saturday on his left knee. – 12:59 AM
Asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’ brute physicality tonight, Frank Vogel calls out Minnesota’s 15 offensive rebounds to the Lakers’ single O-board. “I think their whole team was more physical, not just KAT.” – 12:58 AM
Frank Vogel on AD’s injury: “Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 12:57 AM
Frank Vogel says part of Anthony Davis’ medical evaluation on his knee tomorrow will be an MRI. – 12:57 AM
LeBron said Austin Reaves was shooting around with the team this morning before he was a late scratch for today’s game in the protocols. – 12:52 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
NOW THAT’S SHOWTIME.
THREE IN A ROWWW 🐺 pic.twitter.com/CLTHjsQz9T – 12:51 AM
LeBron said he asked AD how he’s doing after that collision with McDaniels forced him out of the game, and Davis said they’d find out more tomorrow when he gets further testing. – 12:50 AM
LeBron on concern for AD: “My concern is always for his health. … You wish for the best.” – 12:49 AM
LeBron on his discussion with AD after his knee injury: “We asked him how he’s doing and he said we’ll find out more tomorrow and that’s all we know” – 12:49 AM
LeBron on asked AD about his knee injury: “He said we’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 12:47 AM
More on Karl-Anthony Towns and the #Timberwolves
Kamenetzky Brothers
Jay Huff’s style could best be described as “car dealership inflatable tube man.” AK – 12:45 AM
KAT vs the Lakers:
28 PTS
10 REB
4 AST
3 BLK
He's averaging 24/9 on 51/42/82% shooting — the only player this season with 20+ PPG on 50/40%.
We are like 5 days away from the first unsubstantiated “LeBron loves what he’s seeing from the young Cavaliers and might want to finish his career there” story and I honestly can’t wait. – 12:43 AM
J. Michael Falgoust
Somewhere, somehow, someone still believes that after 30 games a team full of vets is “still learning how to play with each other” or making a comparison to the Heat 10 yrs ago 🙄… or maybe if they had Austin Reaves the result would’ve been different🙄 – 12:42 AM
Tough night for the LakeShow, Minnesota wins 110-92…Much bigger concern is the health of AD…Injury did not look good (further testing tomorrow)
Next up for the Lakers, Sunday in Chicago vs the Bulls… – 12:42 AM
Jon Krawczynski
Final: MIN 110, LAL 92
3 in a row for the Wolves, and KAT is really putting it together. Lakers looked old and slow.
Towns: 28 points, 10 rebs, 4 assists.
Vanderbilt: 16 boards
Russell: 17 pts, 6 assts
Beasley 17 pts
Nowell 14 – 12:41 AM
Timberwolves absolutely dominate the Lakers (again)
Wolves 110, Lakers 92
On tonight’s show:
– KAT beats Nurkic, then Jokic, now Davis
– The still understated value of Vanderbilt
– DLo stirrin the drink
– Finch’s growing credibility
– Success with Ant in the protocols – 12:41 AM
LAL mini three-game win streak snapped in MIN, 110-92, to cap a wild 48 hours for the team in and out of the health and safety protocols. Isaiah Thomas 19p on 5-of-12; LeBron 18p on 5-of-13 10r 5a 2b 4tos; Russ 14p on 4-of-7 and 6-of-11 FTs 4r 3a 1to; Bazemore 11p on 4-of-8 – 12:41 AM
Final: Wolves 110, Lakers 92
The Lakers are 16-14 at the 30-game mark. Their greatest concern right now: Anthony Davis’ left knee, which the team dubbed a contusion ahead of further evaluation. LeBron James had 18 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 19.
Up next: at Chicago on Sunday. – 12:41 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
WOLVES WIN!!!
WOLVES WIN!!!
WOLVES WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/jLWimqHMYE – 12:41 AM
IT gonna finish his first game back with the Lakers as the leading scorer. He’s got a chance to get to 20 at the line. – 12:37 AM
Lakers call a mercy timeout, clear the bench.
Patrick Beverley responds with pounding his chest, screaming this is our house, daps up ARod and Lore. – 12:33 AM
Melo: 27 PTS, 5 AST
Kelly: 18 PTS, 4 REB
PJ: 16 PTS, 5 REB
Miles: 14 PTS, 11 AST, 6 REB
Cody: 14 PTS, 5 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/BvOsHuwInx – 12:33 AM
Marcus Thompson
“I’M OUT HERE! I’M OUT HERE! TEN TOES DOWN!” — Karl-Anthony Towns – 12:33 AM
Timberwolves doing this without Ant… although Ant was a relative nonfactor when they went to Los Angeles and curbstomped Lakers there last month – 12:31 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
HOW WE FEELING, WOLVES FANS? – 12:31 AM
Jarred Vanderbilt has 8 offensive rebounds.
Overall: 15-1 margin tonight. – 12:29 AM
Jon Krawczynski
Jarred Vanderbilt with a career-high 16 rebounds, just grabbed 2 offensive rebounds on one possession and Bazemore finally just tackled him to keep him from getting a third. – 12:28 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
you know what they say
HAND DOWN, MAN DOWN pic.twitter.com/BW0EYDeC2X – 12:27 AM
If ESPN has DLo mic’d up on the bench right now they are using some serious restraint. He’s TALKIN – 12:24 AM
Anthony Davis, Left knee contusion…Out for remainder of game…Further testing tomorrow in Chicago – 12:24 AM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee bruise that will keep him out for the rest of this game. He’ll undergo further testing in Chicago tomorrow. – 12:23 AM
Jon Krawczynski
Offensive rebounds:
MIN 12 (Vanderbilt with 5 of em)
LAL 1 – 12:23 AM
The Lakers are about to fall to 2-6 on Fridays. They’re 14-8 on all other days.
That’s not a meaningful stat to anyone except me who’s sick of his weekends starting off with existential Lakers crises. – 12:23 AM
Officially a left knee contusion for Anthony Davis; Lakers say he’ll undergo further evaluation Saturday in Chicago. – 12:23 AM
The Lakers say that Anthony Davis will not return because of a left knee contusion and will undergo further evaluation in Chicago on Saturday. – 12:21 AM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee contusion and will not return tonight. He will be further evaluated with more testing in Chicago. – 12:21 AM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis will not return against the Timberwolves and will undergo further testing tomorrow when the team gets to Chicago. Termed a left knee contusion for now. – 12:21 AM
Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to a left knee contusion. He’ll undergo further testing in Chicago tomorrow. – 12:21 AM
Isaiah Thomas currently has the best plus-minus on the Lakers (-2). – 12:20 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Minnesota leads 95-76 with 9:00 minutes left in the fourth.
Nowell is up to a season-high 12 points in 11+ minutes of action off the bench.
The Wolves are outrebounding the Lakers 45-29, outscoring LA in the paint 44-30 and second-chance points 20-4. – 12:18 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
THIS IS A JAYLEN NOWELL APPRECIATION TWEET pic.twitter.com/CvSCrzlbat – 12:18 AM
Cool to see the interactions in the Timberwolves huddles, and how this roster has so clearly come to respect Chris Finch – 12:17 AM
LAL trail 95-76 after yet another Wolves offensive rebound and resulting layup. – 12:17 AM
When I interviewed Karl-Anthony Towns recently he kept bringing up Jaylen Nowell unprompted. I asked him why, and we’re seeing some of the answer tonight. pic.twitter.com/k9vUu6RzSM – 12:17 AM
Seems like Isaiah Thomas is providing a “Kendrick Nunn preview” – 12:17 AM
Naz Reid finishes under the basket after the Lakers turn over a transition opportunity, and the Wolves lead 95-76 with 9 minutes left. Based on how the Lakers have played tonight, if I were a doctor, I’d call time of death. – 12:16 AM
12 points in 12 minutes for I.T. in his return to the NBA tonight…
…but the Lakers trail the Wolves 95-76 with 9:00 left in Minneapolis. – 12:16 AM
Christopher Hine
Second unit maintaining the lead with Russ and LeBron out there to start the 4th. Solid opening to the 4th for the Wolves. – 12:15 AM
Jon Krawczynski
Not exactly a hard contest from LeBron there. Lakers have been slow all night. – 12:15 AM
Isaiah Thomas plays like he cares about the outcome and it’s sad how refreshing that feels during this Lakers season. – 12:15 AM
Random comment at 11:15 CT…There is no argument that the Bulls and Lakers have THE best uniforms in the NBA. Back to live action… – 12:14 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves
that’s a tough take, Jaylen
24-7 RUN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/EeggzC2EE2 – 12:11 AM
If you said a couple of weeks ago we’d be watching the Lakers play 3 point guards in Russ, Rondo and IT? Strange year for the NBA – 12:10 AM
Christopher Hine
LeBron has five fouls and by my count at least four of them have been drawn by McDaniels and Vanderbilt. – 12:09 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves end the quarter on a 24-7 run over the last 6:58 of the 3rd to take a 85-65 lead into the 4th.
Towns with 28 points on 11-18 shooting, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.
Vanderbilt has a game-high 13 rebounds, nearing his career-high of 15 (2x; MR: @ BKN, 12/3/21) – 12:08 AM
Tough to watch a player as talented as Anthony Davis constantly dealing with injuries. One thing after the other even in the same game (ankle, knee). Feel for him because I think the “soft” narrative and “what if” will follow him the rest of his career. – 12:07 AM
LeBron James has scored at least 10 points in 1,057 straight games. He has 8 points going into the fourth quarter with the Lakers trailing by 20. – 12:06 AM
Christopher Hine
End of the third quarter and the Timberwolves lead the Lakers 85-65. Big third for the local professional men’s basketball team. – 12:06 AM
Third quarter: Wolves 85, Lakers 65
AD exited the game with a left knee injury. The Wolves went on a run after he left and have outscored the Lakers in each of the three quarters. Kent Bazemore leads LA with 11 points. LAL is shooting 39.3% and has 16 TOs. KAT has 28 points. – 12:06 AM
For any other team, this would be one of the worst losses of the season. For the Lakers, it’s just Friday. – 12:06 AM
The Lakers are losing by 20. Mercifully, there’s just one quarter left as we tick past 11:05 local time here in Minneapolis. – 12:05 AM
Lakers down Big in Minnesota, 85-65…Waiting for update on Anthony Davis – 12:05 AM
Richard Jefferson, on the broadcast tonight, has been imploring LeBron to be more aggressive for like the last two-plus quarters. LeBron looks completely lethargic. – 12:04 AM
Lakers have one offensive rebound in 3 quarters, which is so different from years past. – 12:04 AM
Carmelo hit with a technical foul. Josh Okogie and IT were also getting into it. – 12:03 AM
The admittedly shorthanded Lakers have a lineup of Russ, IT, Rondo, Melo and DJ. It’s going about as well as one might expect. – 12:01 AM
The Lakers are down 13 and Rajon Rondo is -13. No, it’s not 2020 again. – 11:59 PM
Maybe it’s being on national TV..maybe it’s playing LeBron and the Lakers–maybe it’s built up frustration..this is the most animated performance I’ve ever seen from KAT. His body language, intensity, spirited verbal communication, everything. Oh yea, he’s hoopin’ big time. – 11:57 PM
Jaden McDaniels fell directly into the leg of Anthony Davis, just after LAL had trimmed the lead to 3.
Davis limped off the floor, and LAL have struggled since, understandably worried about him, and Minnesota pushed its lead quickly 72-58. – 11:57 PM
Folks clowning AD like LeBron didn’t shove a player into his knee 🤦🏾♂️ – 11:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
STILL TOO SMALL 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/eK5qxFFNtL – 11:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-0 run over the last 1:54 (6:59, 3rd quarter to 5:05, 3rd quarter) to extend the lead to 71-58 with 5:05 left in the third.
Towns with 25 points, nearing his eighth 30+ point game of the season. – 11:55 PM
DLo to a little pile of fans behind the Wolves bench: “Why yall Lakers fans” – 11:55 PM
It was a 3-point game, but the Wolves have reeled off their own 10-0 run to get back up 13. Davis went back to the locker room again, and things are looking dire for the Lakers. – 11:54 PM
Christopher Hine
LeBron committed an offensive foul on McDaniels, McDaniels fell into Davis’ knee and Davis is getting up gimpy. – 11:51 PM
Bron to Brow
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/Ih8x6W7mgn – 11:51 PM
Anthony Davis went down again after Jaden McDaniels rolled into his left knee. – 11:51 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Lakers are right back in it, mostly because the Wolves are playing so sloppy that they’re begging them to try to take this. – 11:50 PM
An 8-0 run for the Lakers has a 14-point deficit chopped down to 6 at the 8:14 mark of the 3rd, at 61-55. LAL had better energy there as they try to find a vibe amidst this health-and-safety-protocol situation in which five of their teammates aren’t in the arena. – 11:47 PM
232 players in the NBA are making more than Jarred Vanderbilt this season ($4.05M).
Vanderbilt just recorded his 233rd rebound of the season. – 11:46 PM
A week ago I was listening to the great @bethmowins call my beloved Montana Grizzlies playoff game against JMU (you don’t have to tell me they lost . I know) and tonight she is on Lakers/Wolves. Pretty damn cool. – 11:46 PM
Transition game starting to get this team stirring after a lackadaisical start to the half: Ellington awarded a goaltend on a fast break, then LeBron gets a good strip and tosses an alley-oop to Davis. It’s a six-point game. – 11:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Minnesota with its largest lead of the night at 61-47.
Russell has 14 points in 17+ minutes, while Beverley has 4 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
The Wolves are outrebounding LA 34-23, led by Vanderbilt’s game-high 11 rebounds. – 11:42 PM
this should be an assist for Jarred Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/t00pqdfUfS – 11:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
foot on the gas
🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋🔋 pic.twitter.com/VVjYj5MEd5 – 11:41 PM
There’s no way that LeBron pass to the face was unintentional, like ???? – 11:40 PM
Not a compelling LeBron game thus far. He’s 2 for 5 with 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists. Looked like he turned it over off of Vanderbilt’s face, and created a fast break for Minny. – 11:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Jarred Vanderbilt doing Jarred Vanderbilt things. – 11:38 PM
Strong close to the half from Minnesota, who lead 54-45.
Towns has 23 points, with no Laker posting more than 8. An 8-1 edge on the offensive glass has been problematic for LAL. – 11:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
A beloved member of the Timberwolves and Lynx family and Minnesota sports broadcasting, the late Tom Hanneman’s legacy will forever live on at Target Center. pic.twitter.com/A4ETf3YHhG – 11:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
set the tempo in the first half. pic.twitter.com/OuELuoaf3o – 11:25 PM
Isaiah Thomas has as many points for the Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis through two quarters.
Imagine hearing that as recently as, like, Tuesday. – 11:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
can’t guard this man 😼 pic.twitter.com/5qD8QYXNJV – 11:22 PM
Halftime in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/3dtq424q0C – 11:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Halftime in Minneapolis with the @Minnesota Timberwolves leading 54-45.
Towns leads all with 23 points on 9-14 shooting and 6 rebounds, his fifth 20+ point half of the season (64th career).
Vanderbilt is up to 9 rebounds, nearing his 10th double-figure rebound game of the season. – 11:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
I’m not saying this game’s been weird, but Patrick Beverley just hit a hook shot. AK – 11:22 PM
“Welcome to my house” playin here at Target Center as Karl-Anthony Towns heads to the locker room with 23 points at halftime.
We’re trending toward one of the most dominant KAT games of his career. – 11:21 PM
Halftime: Wolves 54, Lakers 45
Carmelo Anthony leads the Lakers with 8 points. It was a rough half on both ends for LA. They have nearly as many turnovers (11) as assists (12). IT gave them a boost. Karl-Anthony Towns has 23 points and is torching any and every Laker defender. – 11:21 PM
HALFTIME: Wolves 54, Lakers 45.
Minnesota went on a little run to get the lead up before the break. Lakers struggled with founds and appalling shooting (14 for 37). Davis was out for a while with his ankle sprain. – 11:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Halftime: Wolves 54, Lakers 45.
Towns: 23 pts, 6 rebs. A dominant performance.
Other Wolves have to shoot much better in the second half to finish it out. – 11:20 PM
Christopher Hine
Well, all things considered, the Wolves have to like being up 9 at the half. Towns with 23 points. Rest of the Wolves with 31. He’s 9 of 14, rest of team 11 of 40. Lakers 14 of 37. – 11:20 PM
The last time Isaiah Thomas suited up up for LA, the Lakers starters were Lonzo Ball, KCP, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Brook Lopez. They lost on the road to a team that was led by 33 points and 9 rebounds from… Anthony Davis. – 11:20 PM
At the Half, Lakers down 54-45… – 11:19 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Towns is just cooking Anthony Davis. Whatever he wants, he’s taking. – 11:16 PM
Patrick Beverley posts up Rajon Rondo, scores on him, screams “BABY” in his face — and then gets called for the tech.
Now he’s doin the rockin the baby thing while they shoot technical free throws. – 11:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Pat Bev does the “too small” to Rondo, and picks up a T. Now he’s rockin’ the baby. Wolves doing little things to just let the Lakers hang around. They may regret it. – 11:14 PM
After scoring over Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley pointed downward and yelled, “Baby!” picking up a technical foul. – 11:14 PM
Interested to see if the Lakers adjust and put Westbrook on KAT in the second half.
That’s what I’d do, and then bring AD as the roaming doubler. – 11:12 PM
AD back on the court… – 11:09 PM
Here’s your Laker lineup out of the timeout: Anthony Davis, LeBron, Melo, Rondo and Bazemore. – 11:09 PM
Christopher Hine
Anthony Davis has returned to the game. – 11:09 PM
AD is back on the floor. – 11:09 PM
Christopher Hine
Timberwolves honor strength and conditioning coach Bill Burgos as part of their Heroes of the Pack series. Burgos served in the army. – 11:09 PM
Anthony Davis has rejoined the Lakers on their bench. – 11:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
the best shooting big in the league pic.twitter.com/glafg8eQyI – 11:07 PM
Anthony Davis looks like he’s going to check back in the game with 3:44 left. His warm-ups are off. – 11:07 PM
Technically the Lakers are leading this quarter 16-15! – 11:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Wolves needed to toast that weird Lakers lineup. They’re up 6, and now LeBron returns. – 11:05 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns absolutely cookin the Lakers tonight.
Major assist goes to the Lakers scouting department, who yet again appear to have not watched a single minute of Wolves film, ignoring the obvious tactics for slowing the Wolves offense.
Keep guarding KAT w/ DJ lol – 11:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski
There is no way DeAndre Jordan is gonna stay with KAT. – 11:01 PM
Christopher Hine
Jake Layman is checking in and .@JaceFrederick isn’t here. Tough. – 10:59 PM
JAKE LAYMAN CHECKING IN – 10:59 PM
Responding to @Jared Weiss‘s question, Marcus Smart said he advocated for the #Celtics to sign Isaiah Thomas but “there’s only so much I can do.” Said he’s happy Thomas is back in the NBA. #Lakers – 10:56 PM
Lakers on a 10-4 run since they called IT – 10:55 PM
Marcus Smart is excited for Isaiah Thomas to be making his Lakers debut right now, but said he wishes it was with the Celtics. Asked him if he tried to get Stevens to sign him, said he did but “there’s only so much I could do.” – 10:55 PM
Isaiah Thomas immediately sparked a Lakers run upon entering the game. – 10:55 PM
Marcus Smart on Isaiah Thomas back in the league: “It’s amazing. I’m just proud he got another chance. … that dude is a fighter, a warrior.”
Smart said he wishes Thomas would have gotten a chance with the Celtics instead. But he’s excited for him to land with the Lakers. – 10:55 PM
Melo hits a couple 3’s, Lakers on a 7-0 run…Down 29-27 – 10:54 PM
Marcus Smart says he’s proud Isaiah Thomas has gotten another chance with the Lakers. “I think he was written off a little early.” Said he wishes the Celtics had been the team, but he’s glad he’s playing for someone. – 10:54 PM
Kent Bazemore made a lay-up in transition, then immediately recognized how special that was, celebrating by shaking his fists in the air. – 10:54 PM
Isaiah Thomas with back-to-back stops at the rim. First, verticality. Then a strip. Lakers on a run, cutting Wolves’ lead down to two, 29-27, with 8:47 left in the first half. – 10:54 PM
Isaiah Thomas just scored his first NBA points since April, hitting two free throws for the Lakers in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/u5eHUiJaNN – 10:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 23-16, a season-low for a Wolves opponent in the first.
Towns leads all with 10 points on 4-7 shooting.
Vanderbilt grabbed 8 rebounds in the first quarter, the third time this season (all in the 1Q) with 8 rebounds in a quarter. – 10:47 PM
Anthony Davis turned his right ankle late in the 1st Q, one in which the Lakers shot only 6 for 20, and traili 23-16.
Wolves also shot poorly (9 for 29), making just 1 for 16 3’s, but had 6 offensive rebounds, and also took advantage of 5 LAL TO’s to allow for 9 more shots. – 10:46 PM
First quarter: Wolves 23, Lakers 16
Anthony Davis exited late in the quarter with an apparent ankle injury. The two teams combined to shoot 15 of 49 (30.6%). The Lakers were 0 of 10 on 3s. The Wolves were 1 of 16. Minnesota’s offensive rebounding (6) gave them some easy points. – 10:45 PM
Christopher Hine
Timberwolves lead 23-16. Teams are a combined 1 of 26 from 3-point line, which is about the same percentage as I’d get if I announced a run for governor. – 10:45 PM
After Q1: TWolves 23, Lakers 16.
Pretty depressing start for the Lakers, added to Davis going to the locker room with a rolled right ankle. – 10:44 PM
23-16, Minnesota up on the Lakers after Q1… – 10:44 PM
Anthony Davis was down on the floor clutching his right leg/shin as the game went to timeout. After being attended to by the training staff, AD got up and limped to the locker room. – 10:42 PM
#Blazers lead the #Hornets 41-24 after a quarter. It’s the @Portland Trail Blazers highest-scoring first qtr. of the season and second-highest for any qtr. (42 – third qtr, Nov. 6 vs LAL). – 10:42 PM
KAT hitting Anthony Davis with a “too small”. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/9PwTPMkB8W – 10:41 PM
AD holding his right ankle…Lakers take a timeout – 10:41 PM
Anthony Davis is down, grimacing, grabbing his right ankle. Does not look good. – 10:41 PM
Christopher Hine
Anthony Davis is down, holding his right ankle. – 10:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Anthony Davis took a tumble and is holding his right foot/ankle. – 10:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski
McDaniels had a 2 changed to a 3. They are now 1-13 from deep, not 0-13. So there’s that. Lakers are 0-9. – 10:36 PM
Christopher Hine
Oh wow, Jaden McDaniels’ earlier long 2 is now a 3 so somebody in this game has made a 3 after all. – 10:35 PM
Lakers are just 4 for 17 from the field to start. Davis leading with 6 points, but Towns (10 points) has matched the Lakers’ offensive output by himself. Notably, the Wolves already have five offensive rebounds. – 10:35 PM
Chaundee Brown has taken twice as many shots as LeBron James and I think that’s maybe not a great development for the Lakers. – 10:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
The Lakers’ shooting and execution has entered the health and safety protocols and will be unavailable for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. AK – 10:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
IT’S A BIRD
IT’S A PLANE
IT’S VANDO pic.twitter.com/7Gg7DUpRHH – 10:33 PM
Lakers & Timberwolves a combined 0-19 from 3-point tonight.
Lakers 0-8
Timberwolves 0-11 – 10:33 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is playing like a man possessed. He’s already up to 10 pts on 4-for-5 shooting in the first six minutes and he just had another bucket waived off. He is going right at Anthony Davis’ chest every time he catches the ball on offense. – 10:29 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is coming for AD. He just had a basket called off for elbowing him in the jaw on a hook shot, but he was still flexing after the play. Playing back-down bully ball in the post, as if he feels he has something to prove. – 10:29 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt’s season can be described as not fuckin around – 10:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
VANDOOOOOOOOOOOOO – 10:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
GOT REAL COLD IN HERE 🧊 pic.twitter.com/DVZRzJ1Sbw – 10:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Timeout Lakers as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 10-2 run over the last 2:32 (10:37, 1st quarter to 8:05, 1st quarter) to take a 10-4 lead.
Towns leads all with 8 points on 3-4 shooting and 3 rebounds.
Vanderbilt with 3 rebounds as well. – 10:23 PM
I can only imagine how pleased @Jbuss is to see Chaundee Brown as the first Lakers sub of the night after what he told me about seeing South Bay/two-way guys with the Lakers. https://t.co/QhV1Yv3FDC pic.twitter.com/CoIQYIl7Ow – 10:22 PM
New story: “Craziness,” coach Frank Vogel said when asked what the Lakers’ week of playing hokey pokey with the COVID protocols has been like. Report from Minneapolis on a day full of action that preceded this 9:15 p.m. local tip. es.pn/33yMAW5 – 10:22 PM
The Wolves are ready. Lakers less so. – 10:21 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns has all eight of the Wolves’ points to start this game. – 10:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS 🤯 – 10:20 PM
Kent Bazemore picks up two quick fouls and is subbed out for two-way wing Chaundee Brown. – 10:19 PM
Two fouls already for Baze in two minutes of play. Two-way player Chaundee Brown checks in for his first meaningful minutes with the Lakers. – 10:19 PM
Watched a lot of KAT over the years. These past three games are the calmest and coolest, in terms of focus on the game, I’ve seen maybe ever.
Two methodical and-1s on Anthony Davis here in the first two minutes. – 10:19 PM
Malik Beasley is AMPED
First start of the season for Beasley – 10:13 PM
in my heart, the one true Minnesota Timberwolves jersey is the Purple Rain – 10:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski
KAT vs. AD
Pat Bev vs. Russ
D’Angelo vs. his old team
And that guy LeBron.
Should be a fun night. – 10:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
November’s #NBACares Community Assist Award Winner is @Karl-Anthony Towns! pic.twitter.com/t3SHkEnGLn – 10:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski
Glen Taylor awards KAT with the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for November. Towns helped deliver more than 600 coats to Minnesota Youth Link for kids who are trying to transition out of homelessness. – 10:06 PM
This was a heckuva statement by the #Nuggets after being beaten by Minnesota on Wednesday.
Bones was brilliant, and it seems the Nuggets are A) slowly finding more consistent production from the bench, and B) are clicking on offense the way they used to. Season high 133 tonight. – 10:02 PM
Final Rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Hawks 133-115 to begin their 3-game road trip.
-A complete team effort. 10 of 11 players positive +/-
-Jokic plays 26 min, gets 20-10-7-3. Ho hum
-Bones a career high 24 points
-4 Nuggets with 20+, including Morris and Jeff pic.twitter.com/9boAJSFaBN – 9:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols) and Taurean Prince (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT vs. Lakers. pic.twitter.com/1Kk9tLNiU5 – 9:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
time to handle business 💼 pic.twitter.com/dcvmt9rj4z – 9:41 PM
Bron + AD + Brodie + Wayne + Baze
@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/XrSX5Fudl3 – 9:36 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Wayne Ellington
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Max Strus is the fifth player in Heat history with at least 32 points off the bench. He is the second player in Heat history with 8 3’s off the bench; the great @WayneEllington did it twice. – 9:10 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Lakers
Beasley over 13.5 pts
– Averaging 11 on the year, bigger role w/out Ant
DLo over 6.5 asts
– I’d take the over of 10
Vando under 7.5 pts
– Concerned about foul trouble
LeBron over 3 made FTs
– Wolves struggle to guard big wings w/out fouling – 8:59 PM
The same way the NBA has decided in the past to intervene when franchises became bad for business, it’s overdue in addressing the medical treatment of star players in New Orleans. AD, Jrue, Eric Gordon, etc., dealt with bad injury luck down there. It’s time to step in for Zion. – 8:59 PM
IT BACK… and with a Kobe AD PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NXASPy8ojp – 8:54 PM
#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:
Sun: #Hornets
Tue: at #Lakers
Thu: #Thunder
#XMas: #Warriors
Dec. 27: #Grizzlies
Dec. 29: #Thunder
#NYE: at #Celtics
Jan. 2: at #Hornets
Jan. 4: at #Pelicans
Jan. 6: #Clippers
Jan. 8: #Heat
W-L Prediction? https://t.co/wkbyA4BMuz pic.twitter.com/mAiCvWEvOE – 8:50 PM
Anthony Slater
Andrew Wiggins: 18 second quarter points, 24 in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting. Active on the glass (six rebounds), disruptive on defense. That Minnesota game was five weeks ago. Wiggins has been consistently good to great for five weeks. – 8:46 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
“All I can say is some players have gotten the booster shot and some have not.” Frank Vogel, on the Lakers’ collective vaccination status with boosters. AK – 8:42 PM
Frank Vogel says some of the Lakers players have gotten the booster shot and some have not. – 8:40 PM
With Lakers radio analyst Mychal Thompson out for Friday’s game against the Wolves because of the health and safety protocols, Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell will handle the radio broadcast solo for @ESPNLosAngeles in addition to his pre and postgame TV duties. – 8:40 PM
Frank Vogel on what changes without Anthony Edwards for the Timberwolves:
“The guy had 10 3s last game, so it really changes things.”
But Vogel said it was Towns and Russell who hurt the Lakers last time they played. – 8:38 PM
Regarding Isaiah Thomas, Frank Vogel said the Lakers will see how the game goes in deciding whether to play him tonight after officially signing him this afternoon. If Russ had still been in protocols, Thomas and Rajon Rondo would have split his minutes. – 8:37 PM
Frank Vogel said he’s uncertain if Thomas, here on the 10-day, will play, but he’s available. When they thought Westbrook would be out, the plan was to split minutes between Rondo and IT, but with Westbrook in, we shall see. – 8:37 PM
Frank Vogel says the plan was to play Isaiah Thomas before Russell Westbrook was made available to play. – 8:36 PM
Frank Vogel said that, with Russell Westbrook back, he’s going to feel the game out and see if/how much Isaiah Thomas is going to play. – 8:36 PM
Frank Vogel on the craziness of today: “You gotta just roll with the punches.”
Vogel said he thought Russell Westbrook wouldn’t play today, but he is. He thought Malik Monk was going to play, but he isn’t. Then he took a nap and woke up to the news that Austin Reaves was out. – 8:34 PM
Frank Vogel said the Lakers woke up thinking that Russell Westbrook was out and Malik Monk was in for tonight’s game. It ended up being reversed. – 8:34 PM
Welcome back, @Isaiah Thomas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iTXNHS5VlI – 8:30 PM
Christopher Hine
Chris Finch said Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards are doing fine, said they’re asymptomatic. They were not at shootaround earlier today. – 8:22 PM
Chris Finch says both Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince, who are in the health and safety protocols, are asymptomatic and did not participate in shoot-around this morning, so they were not exposed to any teammates – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves won’t have Anthony Edwards tonight. Coach Chris Finch doesn’t elaborate on his particular status, only that the Wolves will learn more in the next 24 hours as he goes through the re-testing phase. – 8:18 PM
Bones Hyland so far tonight: a team-high 9 points (3-3 shooting) and 1 assists. That’s an important early bounce-back from him after missing the Minnesota game. – 8:16 PM
AD is here. One of his warmups today is jumpers starting from the free throw line, then taking a step or two back every time he makes a shot. Once he reaches half court, he starts stepping back in through the same process. pic.twitter.com/9Yk0NY9ZXX – 8:07 PM
19℉ 🥶 pic.twitter.com/1y7m8xfjms – 7:56 PM
Nets statement on Kyrie’s return
Their next road games are Thursday in Portland and Xmas Day at LeBron and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/dN2oiW6sDO – 7:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Beef Bourguignon, Mustard Spaetzle
Confit Squash with Crispy Ham
Parmesan Cream Cavatelli, Black Truffles
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
Currently available for the Lakers tonight: LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Ellington, Anthony, Jordan, Bazemore, Rondo, 10-day call-up Thomas, and 2-way players Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff. – 6:11 PM
Austin Reaves, Out, health and safety protocols – 6:06 PM
Remember last time @Isaiah Thomas wore the Purple & Gold? 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/qdFcmgDarN – 6:05 PM
The hits keep coming: Austin Reaves, the hero from the Dallas win to start the trip, is out because of health and safety protocols tonight in Minnesota. – 6:03 PM
Lakers‘ Austin Reaves has entered health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM
Austin Reaves (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 6:02 PM
The Lakers say Austin Reaves, the hero of their overtime win two nights ago in Dallas, has entered the health and safety protocols and is out tonight in Minnesota. – 6:02 PM
… and Austin Reaves is now OUT for tonight’s game, due to COVID-19 protocols. – 6:02 PM
Lakers make it official that they’ve signed Isaiah Thomas: pic.twitter.com/XxSdbOYZxD – 5:46 PM
OFFICIAL: Welcome back, IT ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/VuF98NRZnm – 5:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR
Today, gathered by the family and friends of Tom Hanneman, the @Minnesota Timberwolves & @minnesotalynx unveiled the Tom Hanneman Media Room at @TargetCenterMN.
Versatile. Familiar. Minnesota.
Tom Hanneman remains in the hearts of all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/5qs5qALhya – 5:43 PM
Isaiah Thomas will be in the Lakers lineup tonight and wearing No. 31, according to the team. They signed him to a 10-day contract this afternoon. – 5:41 PM
Lakers confirm Isaiah Thomas has been signed to a 10-day contract via a hardship waiver. He’ll be available tonight, wearing No. 31. – 5:40 PM
Isaiah Thomas will be available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. He will wear No. 31. – 5:39 PM
The Lakers say Isaiah Thomas will be available to play tonight wearing No.
31. – 5:39 PM
As a team in the month of December, Atlanta is averaging 15.0 3FGM (2nd most in the East, 5th in NBA) on .418 3FG% (1st in the East, 2nd in NBA).
Forward Danilo Gallinari is the only reserve to be averaging 14.0+ ppg on at least .500 FG% in December (min. 5 games). – 5:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves
an early present for y’all.
back to back Track the Pack episodes 👀
📺 https://t.co/6dUKuiSMJF pic.twitter.com/Hk90KaufGS – 5:04 PM
Lakers guard Malik Monk was cleared to fly from Los Angeles to Minnesota to join the team for tonight’s game, but ultimately was not cleared to play the game, sources tell ESPN. Russell Westbrook flew from Dallas to Minnesota today after testing out of protocols, per sources. – 5:01 PM
Malik Monk remains in health and safety protocols alongside Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn. – 4:44 PM
In the Lakers last game, they opted to guard Porzingis with LeBron and put AD on Powell.
I’d assume we see a similar strategy tonight, with LeBron guarding KAT and AD guarding Vanderbilt. That would be a different type of “small” guarding KAT than we’ve been used to. pic.twitter.com/rVylDIBTWt – 4:40 PM
Bulls G/F DeMar DeRozan has been cleared from the NBA’s COVID protocols and could play Sunday vs the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/Z0pq0GppWT – 4:18 PM
Lakers just made it official that Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game against the T’Wolves. – 4:10 PM
Russell Westbrook is out of the protocols. – 4:09 PM
Russell Westbrook, however, will be good to go for tonight’s game, according to @Shams Charania. – 4:09 PM
Big news: Russell Westbrook is now AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves, out of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. – 4:09 PM
The Lakers have upgraded Russell Westbrook to available to play tonight.
Westbrook was put in the health and safety protocols. – 4:08 PM
The Lakers are listing Trevor Ariza as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game. He hasn’t played a game yet this season. – 4:08 PM
Russell Westbrook is available to play tonight in Lakers-Timberwolves. – 4:08 PM
DeMar DeRozan is out of health and safety protocols, should be available to play Sunday vs. Lakers. #Bulls – 4:07 PM
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 4:07 PM
Per Lakers, Russell Westbrook is now avail for tonight’s game… – 4:06 PM
Russell Westbrook (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 4:06 PM
9 NBA teams, by my count, have at least three players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Lakers (6 players)
Knicks (5)
Bucks (4)
Magic (4)
Celtics (4)
Kings (5)
Bulls (8)
Nets (7)
Nuggets (3)
(Current as of 4:05pm) – 4:06 PM
Russell Westbrook has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at Minnesota. – 4:05 PM
The Lakers say Trevor Ariza is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Minnesota; the team anticipates he will suit up but not participate yet, similar to Wayne Ellington’s ramp@up earlier this season. It will be the first time Ariza has been in uniform this season. – 3:56 PM
Good news on the Trevor Ariza front, upgraded to Questionable tonight vs the Timberwolves…
Will not play, but will be in uniform…Getting closer – 3:53 PM
The Lakers say Trevor Ariza, who has not yet played this season, is listed as questionable for tonight in Minnesota. The plan is for him to be in uniform but not play, akin to how the Lakers eased Wayne Ellington into things last month. – 3:53 PM
Trevor Ariza will be listed as questionable (right ankle injury recovery) tonight in Minnesota, but he will not play.
Ariza will be in uniform, as Wayne Ellington was when he was coming back from injury earlier this season, when the Lakers also had myriad absences. – 3:52 PM
Trevor Ariza has been upgraded to questionable to make his season debut tonight in Minnesota, per the Lakers. – 3:50 PM
Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince enter NBA health & safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/anthony-edw… – 3:21 PM
Anthony Edwards is in COVID-19 protocol ahead of Mavs-Timberwolves on Sunday.
The Lakers added more players to their list after playing in Dallas on Wednesday.
The Mavs have (so far) avoided COVID-19 spread, but the positive cases keep getting closer: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:19 PM
Kendrick Nunn is the latest Laker to enter the COVID-19 protocols; he has yet to play this season with a bone bruise in his knee. – 3:01 PM
Yet to play this season, and previously having been sidelined for the Heat with COVID, Kendrick Nunn is now on the Lakers’ list in health-and-safety protocols. – 2:59 PM
Kendrick Nunn, who is already out with a right knee bone bruise, is now also out due to COVID-19 protocols, per the Lakers. – 2:54 PM
Lakers’ Kendrick Nunn has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 2:54 PM
The Lakers say that Kendrick Nunn, who hasn’t played yet this season because of a bone bruise in his knee, has also entered the health and safety protocols – 2:54 PM
Kendrick Nunn, who’s been out all season (right knee, bone bruise) has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 2:54 PM
Christopher Hine
Story from shootaround: Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince go on NBA’s health and safety protocols list. startribune.com/wolves-anthony… – 2:40 PM
The Lakers have hired Craig Hughner as the team’s new director of media relations. The Los Angeles native was most recently the vice president of communications for the San Diego Padres. Hughner will begin Jan. 3. – 2:18 PM
Christopher Hine
Tonight will be the first game Anthony Edwards has missed in his career. – 2:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jon Krawczynski
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/timberwol… – 2:09 PM
We’re only a few Woj tweets away from “DeAndre Jordan revenge game” being the main selling point of Lakers-Nets on Christmas. – 2:06 PM
