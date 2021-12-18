ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OjET_0dQ9VT4k00

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place.

Republican-led states joined with conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses to push back against the requirement as soon as OSHA published the rules in early November. They argued that OSHA was not authorized to make the emergency rule.

The case was consolidated before the Cincinnati-based 6th circuit, which is dominated by Republican-appointed judges. Of the two ruling in favor of the OSHA mandate, one was appointed by a Democratic president and the other by a Republican The dissenting judge was appointed by former President Donald Trump

“Given OSHA’s clear and exercised authority to regulate viruses, OSHA necessarily has the authority to regulate infectious diseases that are not unique to the workplace,” Judge Julia Smith Gibbons wrote in her majority opinion.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block the order.

“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is extremely disappointing for Arkansans because it will force them to get the shot or lose their jobs,” she said.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson who also is chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association, said in a Twitter message Friday that he was confident the mandate could be stopped.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear masks and be subject to weekly tests for the coronavirus. There would be exceptions for those who work outdoors or only at home.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Oregon Capital Chronicle

In D.C.: Biden slams Covid-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post In D.C.: Biden slams Covid-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Arkansas Attorney General#Vaccine Mandate#Republican#Democratic#The U S Supreme Court#Arkansans
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

392K+
Followers
148K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy