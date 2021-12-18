ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

24 dead in suspected arson at office building in Japan

By Makiko Inoue, Motoko Rich, Hikari Hida
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAKA, Japan — In Japan, residents normally assume they can go about their daily lives — riding the train, going to work or visiting a doctor — without worrying about their basic safety. Crime of all varieties is relatively rare, and the murder rate is among the lowest in the...

AFP

Families block road after bloody Guatemala village attack

Grieving family members on Monday blocked a major road in Guatemala with the coffins of victims of a weekend massacre by a rival group, as President Alejandro Giammattei enacted measures to establish order and prevent further bloodshed. Giammattei called an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday and announced a state of emergency in the municipalities "in order to establish order and prevent further incidents of violence."
