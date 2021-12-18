ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine Corps discharge more than 100 service members for refusing vaccine

By CNN
 5 days ago
CNN – The Marine Corps discharged 103 service members who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the military starts carrying out enforcement actions for its vaccine mandate.

CNN reports 95 percent of active-duty Marines are vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Marine Corps, but the service is still processing exemption requests.

More than 97 percent of the entire active-duty military force is partially or fully vaccinated. The Air Force has fully or partially vaccinated 97.5% of its active-duty force as of this week, while the Navy has about 98 percent.

The Air Force discharged 27 service members for refusing the vaccine, and the Navy said it would be discharging service members who refused to get vaccinated, according to CNN.

“We don’t want to see anybody administratively discharged for not taking the vaccine, because we want to see them take the vaccine, because it’s a valid military medical requirement,” said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby at a press briefing Thursday.

About 35,000 troops remain unvaccinated, and that number includes thousands of pending requests, largely for religious exemptions, CNN confirmed.

The Army has fully or partially vaccinated 98 percent of its active-duty force, with 3,864 soldier refusals. The service will begin involuntarily discharging soldiers who refuse the vaccine without an approved or pending exemption next month.

“To those who continue to refuse the vaccine and are not pending a final decision on a medical or administrative exemption, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine. If not, we will begin involuntary separation proceedings,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a statement.

The Army hasn’t granted any of the 85 religious exemption requests it has reviewed yet, though there are still 1,661 pending requests, according to CNN.

