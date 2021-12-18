ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBJ— Victims of the Jersey Toss

The Blue Jackets were the victims of the jersey toss by the Edmonton Oilers, in a 5-2, defeat in Rogers Place. Pulju was the stud of the night, opening the scoring with the first two goals. His 9th came from Tyson Barrie and Leon Drasatil. The 10th had Ryan...

NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
Wild Back At It Tonight In Dallas

The Wild travel to Dallas to face the Stars tonight in their final game before the Christmas break. They were scheduled to host Detroit on Thursday but that game has been postponed. For the Wild they will be looking to get back on track and end their 3 game losing...
Oilers Games Postponed: Let's Talk Prospects

The NHL has postponed all cross border travel due to the recent COVID outbreaks across the league. The Oilers have had their own positive cases which include Ryan McLeod, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Jesse Puljujarvi, coach Dave Tippett, and now William Lagesson and Darnell Nurse. Right now it is only the games leading up to Christmas that have been postponed but I wouldn't be surprised to see the game on the 27th against the Flames delayed as well.
NHL pauses season starting Wednesday, Panarin/ Shesterkin practice today

The NHL, in a move that comes as very small surprise, is pausing the season beginning Wednesday. With a raft of teams already having their games postponed, the impact is minimal at worst, since only the five contests remaining on the docket for Thursday are to be rescheduled. Due to all the cancellations/postponements already, no games were still remaining to be played Wednesday.
Looking back and what's ahead for the Sens!!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With the Ottawa Senators having all 3 home games postponed this week, Sens fans will have to wait until Dec. 27th to see their hometown team on the ice in Washington. When you add the NYR and Nashville games that were postponed in November, Ottawa will need to reschedule 5 homes games when all is said and done!
Quebec Shuts Down

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. New cases are soaring in Quebec and yesterday, the government announced a new batch of restrictions to try and get things under control. Schools are now shut until January 10, restaurants can only open between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM, bars, casinos, cinemas and venues are once more shut down while sporting events are no longer opened to fans. The Canadiens’ games until Christmas were all in the USA anyways but there is no guarantee that the situation will be better after Christmas and right now, things are looking pretty bleak.
Closing Costs

The NHL shutdown from December 22 to 26 impacts only one game for the Blackhawks who were scheduled to host the Stars at the United Center this Thursday. Ben Pope from the Chicago Sun-Times also has more insight into the longer-term impact of recent game postponements:. Frank Seravalli from the...
Tuesday Night Pix - 1 BIG Play! (goalie and covid list updated!)

**Be very aware of starting goalies and players in covid protocol throughout the day before placing your wager​​**. **NHL SURVIVOR CONTEST, if you would like to enter one, please IM at hockeybuzz, it's easy to do, just send me an IM to my user name Puckpix or post in the comment section as we are trying to gauge interest​​​**
Postponed:12/21/21 @ WSH

The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's scheduled game due to the COVID-19 situation affecting the Washington Capitals. Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (12-12-5) are at home on Tuesday to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (18-6-7). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is 97.5 The Fanatic and FlyersRadio247.com.
Prospect Report Pt. 1, Forwards

The Sabres are shut down due to Covid. The Rochester Americans shut down because of Covid. There’s no NCAA hockey to watch this week as college kids are home for Christmas break. The WJC doesn't begin until next week. That means there’s not a whole lot of Sabres-related live content available right now. Stats don’t get Covid or take vacations though, so let’s take a look at what some Sabres forward prospects have been up to this season.
Six more enter COVID protocol, Marner eligible to return after break

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs and the 31 other clubs will enter the holiday break a little early with the number of positive cases growing exponentially throughout the league. The NHL and the Players Association agreed to postpone games on December 23 and begin the break on December 22nd.
