Upworthy Weekly podcast: Tear-jerker movies, Billie Eilish's brave admission, mixed-height couples

By Tod Perry
 5 days ago

Billie Eilish took a bold stance on the topic of teens and adult online content , begging the question: what can parents do? Later, Alison and Tod talk about the taboos surrounding mixed-height couples and the fun ways that people have quit their jobs . Also, what movies make you bawl your eyes out ?

Questions, comments, want to share what happened in your week? Email us at UpworthyWeekly@Upworthy.com .

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .


Upworthy

Upworthy

