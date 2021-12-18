Nightmare Alley Ending Explained: Breaking Down The Fate Of Bradley Cooper’s Noir Huckster

In most of Guillermo del Toro movies, the “monsters” are misunderstood and it’s the humans who are the real beasts. While The Pale Man from Pan’s Labyrinth may haunt our dreams, the film’s villain is Captain Vidal. In The Shape of Water, The Amphibian Man is the romantic lead while Richard Strickland is the true monster. But if you take away the supernatural, what do you have left? Del Toro answers that question with his new adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s dark, twisted novel Nightmare Alley. Working in a similar thematic vein despite the lack of supernatural creatures, the film allows del Toro to fully explore monstrous humanity through the character study of his doomed protagonist. The film is immaculately crafted, almost to its own detriment as it never seems as filthy as the souls of its grifters. Nevertheless, if you love del Toro’s previous work and the noir genre, you’ll be instantly enraptured by Nightmare Alley.

