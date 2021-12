Being Santa was never part of my career plan. I’d been in a steady job as a PR manager, cruising towards retirement. Then the pandemic hit and I was made redundant. I stumbled across an advert in October last year for the grotto at a nearby adventure park and applied on a whim. At the interview, I talked about my turns as Santa at my son’s primary school, leading a pack of Cub Scouts, and our village’s Hallowe’en trail. My kids are now 19 and 22, but I’d like to think I’ve retained a sense of dad-ish, juvenile fun. A few days later, I got the job – and so did my daughter, Polly, as an elf, having also been made redundant from her role at a children’s holiday centre. It made for a surreal end to a surreal year.

