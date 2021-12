Following on from the launch of the new and highly anticipated first person shooter game Halo Infinite, Microsoft has announced that Halo Infinite is also now available to those who subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass service. Created by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios the latest game in the series is the eighth main game in the franchise and once again allows you to take the form of Master Chief during his fight against the enemy Banished on the Forerunner ringworld Zeta Halo. Unlike previous installments in the series, the multiplayer portion of the game is free-to-play. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest Halo game, now available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

