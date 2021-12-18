ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

IA reveals annual contest winners

By Jimmy Miller
lawnandlandscape.com
 5 days ago

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Irrigation Association recently announced the winners of the 2021 New Product Contest. This year’s contest was a hybrid event, combining both virtual and live elements. All products and technologies entered in the contest were featured in the online product showcase at www.irrigationshow.org and displayed in person at...

www.lawnandlandscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation System#Drip Irrigation#Design#San Diego#Rain Bird Corporation#Waterswitch#Irrometer Company#Fx Luminaire
Chicago Tribune

BMO Financial Group buying Bank of the West for $16 billion

BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Verge

EV startup Canoo loses chief technology officer and two co-founders

EV startup Canoo is losing three top executives, including its chief technology officer Peter Savagian, as part of an apparent shakeup of its leadership team. Savagian, the former chief engineer of General Motors EV1 electric car, will leave Canoo by the end of the year, according to the last line of a press release published Monday.
BUSINESS
point2homes.com

1520 Branham Lane, San Jose, CA 95118

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome home! Our gorgeous community has an array of amenities, including two onsite laundry facilities and a solar heated pool. Park Branham offers professional management and maintenance services, is centrally located near many shopping centers, freeways, restaurants, and within Union School District. Our apartments include spacious floor plans with a separate dining area from the kitchen, extended vanities, and large closets. Contact us today at (877) 925-5556 to obtain more information or schedule a tour.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
point2homes.com

2175 Aborn Road, San Jose, CA 95121

With lush courtyards and Mediterranean-inspired architecture, San Marino offers a comfortable ambiance rarely found in the busy, urban communities of San Jose. You will not find a more conveniently located, pet-friendly community that provides easy access to everything San Jose has to offer without the noisy hustle and bustle of a crowded city complex. If you are looking for a home with a spacious layout and topof-the-line amenities, then our apartments in San Jose for rent are the ideal place for you! Give us a call and schedule your tour. Our leasing team is ready to assist you with your transition to your new home at San Marino.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: 26-year-old tech billionaire buys $83 million California estate

Though Dirt prides itself on accuracy, occasionally we do get it wrong. One of those occasions was back in July, when we erroneously reported on an $83 million house sale in Pacific Palisades. At the time, rumors swirled that the buyer was a “mystery crypto billionaire,” who had quickly ridden the bitcoin wave to overnight riches, though months passed and still everyone was strangely unable to name the crypto investor in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lawnandlandscape.com

LMN rolls out latest phase of Greenius integration

Landscape Management Network has announced the next phase of its integration with Greenius to strengthen the company’s training solution offering for the landscape and snow removal industries. Greenius is now integrated into LMN software, allowing customers to seamlessly begin landscaper training at the click of a button. LMN customers...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy