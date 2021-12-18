Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience Tick Down

JONAH, formerly known in WWE as Bronson Reed, made headlines after his release by appearing in both NJPW and Impact Wrestling. Talking to Busted Open Radio, the former NXT North American Champion said that his deal with Impact is only short term: “2022, I’m very excited for myself and professional wrestling. It’s exciting for everyone that is a fan of professional wrestling as well. You’re going to be able to see people wrestle different places and wrestle different opponents that you never thought you’d be able to see. Almost some dream matches will happen next year. There is that forbidden door that people keep walking through. For someone like myself who, I have an agreement with New Japan. I have short-term agreement with IMPACT. You never know where I could be in 2022.”

