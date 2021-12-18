ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Wrestling Rating, Audience Tick Down

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rating and audience for this week’s Impact Wrestling slipped a bit from last week’s numbers. Thursday night’s episode drew a 0.02 rating and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Roman Reigns

In the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown that aired a couple of days ago, we saw how Roman Reigns abandoned the services of his personal advisor, Paul Heyman, attacking him and then being attacked by the historical wrestler followed by the Mad Genius: Brock Lesnar. After weeks in which...
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on WWE Splitting Up AJ Styles & Omos

– As previously reported, the tag team of AJ Styles and Omos came to an end last night on WWE Raw. Things broke down after their match with the Mysterios, and Omos refused to tag in, causing Styles to lose the match. Omos eventually dropped AJ Styles with a gorilla press. According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE apparently sped up the plans for the tag team duo to split up.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Battle Of The Belts Will Be A Hour-Long Special

Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts special on TNT. Khan appeared on the Culture State podcast and confirmed reports that the special will be one hour long. “It’s a one hour show,” Khan said (per Fightful). “It’s a one hour event, so...
WWE
New Haven Register

TV Ratings: ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Charms Key Viewers With Nostalgia

ABC won over viewers on Tuesday night with “Live in Front of a Studio Audience’s” nostalgia, lightheartedness and the visual of Kevin Hart standing side-by-side with John Lithgow, with almost a foot of height difference between them. Jimmy Kimmel’s roundup of modern superstars playing the characters of Norman Lear’s beloved classic sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and The Facts of Life” garnered approximately 4.8 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day time-adjusted ratings during its 8-9:30 p.m. time-slot, and a 1.0/7 in the key 18-49 demographic.
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

With more recent WWE releases, fans have speculated as to the stance of the company when it comes to potentially utilizing no-cut clauses in talent contracts. Fightful Select has more details on WWE, and specifically, Vince McMahon’s position on the idea. According to Fightful, several WWE employees stated that...
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For This Week’s Edition Of WWE Raw

Fightful Select has the details on the list of producers for this week’s WWE Raw, which featured Big E and Bobby Lashley teaming up to take on Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event. According to Fightful, here’s the list of producers for the show:. *...
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: More on WWE COVID-19 Outbreak, Live Events Still Planning to Move Ahead

UPDATE: A new report has some updates on WWE’s apparent COVID-19 outbreak. PWInsider reports that that as of now, WWE is still planning on moving ahead with all the US-based live events next week. That said, there have been a lot of movement according to one source as they receive additional information about talents and staff who may not be cleared for travel in an attempt to stay ahead of the situation.
WWE
411mania.com

Various News: All Joe Hendry Edition of ROH Week by Week, NY Mets Manager to Appear at ISPW Show

– Today’s ROH Week By Week is an All Joe Hendry Edition. Hendry presents the best moments of his ROH career, which you can see below:. – 80s Wrestling and Inside Heat Sports & Collectibles have announced that former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine will be making a guest appearance at ISPW GrandSLAM on Friday, February 18. As noted, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to work the upcoming event. Here’s the full announcement:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

JONAH Says That His Agreement With Impact Wrestling Is Short Term

JONAH, formerly known in WWE as Bronson Reed, made headlines after his release by appearing in both NJPW and Impact Wrestling. Talking to Busted Open Radio, the former NXT North American Champion said that his deal with Impact is only short term: “2022, I’m very excited for myself and professional wrestling. It’s exciting for everyone that is a fan of professional wrestling as well. You’re going to be able to see people wrestle different places and wrestle different opponents that you never thought you’d be able to see. Almost some dream matches will happen next year. There is that forbidden door that people keep walking through. For someone like myself who, I have an agreement with New Japan. I have short-term agreement with IMPACT. You never know where I could be in 2022.”
WWE
411mania.com

Killer Kross On a Potential Rematch With Jon Moxley: ‘We Have A Score to Settle’

Killer Kross is looking forward to a chance to face Jon Moxley again, saying that they have “a score to settle.” Kross, who battled Moxley to a no-contest in FSW Natural Born Killers in July of 2019, responded to a poll by FITE TV asking what they want to see in 2022, and one fan mentioned he wanted to see the two face off again. Kross replied:
WWE
411mania.com

10-Man Hardcore War Set For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has announced a ten-man ‘Hardcore War’ tag match set for their Hard to Kill event on January 8. The match will feature The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) teaming with Violent by Design (Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering) against Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, and Heath. It will happen at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWE
411mania.com

Full Listing Of WWE Old School Episodes Added to Peacock Today

– WWE has added six episodes of WWE Old School to Peacock, with the following lineups:. *WWF Champion Bob Backlund vs. Big John Studd. *WWF Intercontinental Champion Pedro Morales vs. Don Muraco. *WWF Tag Team Champion Jules Strongbow vs. Ray Stevens. *Jimmy Snuka vs. Buddy Rose. *Superstar Graham vs. Swede...
WWE
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (2.23.1985) Review

-Originally aired February 23, 1985. -Your hosts are JR and JW. HACKSAW BUTCH REED vs. “Nature Boy” BUDDY LANDELL. -Reed knocks Landell on his ass with one punch. Landell tries to play it off as no big thing and dares Reed to hit him again. So Reed just throws another punch and Landell’s dramatic sell is an instant classic. Chinlock by Reed. Bulldog follows as even the commentators point out that this is just a total drubbing. Reed works the leg and whips Landell, but Landell avoids the corner charge and then chokes Reed frantically. Reed comes back with choking of his own, and a tackle finishes. Yeah, Landell definitely has a foot out the door.
WWE

