One of the most awaited returns is all set on the cards of 2021-22 NBA season as Klay Thompson will hit the court after more than 2 years. With the Golden State Warriors doing ever so well in the current season, Thompson’s return could be make or break in the team’s bid to make a run for the championship. Moreover, if the splash could connect once again, there seems to be no team who could stop the Dubs from adding to their trophy cabinet.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO