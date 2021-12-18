ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio City Music Spectacular shuts down amid COVID-19 spike in NYC

"The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" has canceled all of its upcoming performances due to coronavirus cases among the show's crew.

“We regret that we are unable to continue the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ this season,” the show said in a statement Friday, NBC New York reported. “We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks.

"We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022," the statement added.

Producers canceled four performances earlier in the day Friday due to "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production" before later shutting down the show for the duration of its run, according to The New York Times.

An audience waiting to see the 11 a.m. show Friday learned of the breakthrough cases just before the start of the performance, which was ultimately canceled, according to NBC New York.

The annual show had been scheduled to run at Radio City Music Hall through Jan. 2. The production said that all tickets for canceled shows would be fully refunded, the local news outlet reported.

All of the production's employees had been required to be fully vaccinated, but Radio City had not mandated masks for performers, crew members or audience members, according to The New York Times.

The news comes after multiple Broadway shows, including "Hamilton" and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," announced earlier this week that they were canceling upcoming performances due to breakthrough coronavirus infections.

New York is currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases heading into the holidays. City officials announced a number of new measures Thursday, including the distribution of 1 million KN95 masks and 500,000 rapid at-home tests, to combat the surge as concerns about the omicron variant increase.

