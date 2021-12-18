Bushnell show canceled after cast members test positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A performance at The Bushnell in Hartford was canceled Friday night due to positive COVID tests among members of the cast.

The performance of the “Hip Hop Nutcracker” was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” after the positive tests were identified following routine testing, according to Stephanie Fried, associate vice president of CRM and marketing at The Bushnell.

She said patrons are able to be refunded and a robocall and email have gone out to those patrons.

