The Kentucky-North Carolina Opening Line is Here

 5 days ago
Las Vegas is a great place to make some money. Kentucky fans now have an opening line to make some money watching the Wildcats Saturday...

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
John Robic no longer with Kentucky basketball, wife announces

John Robic, a longtime assistant coach under John Calipari and later an administrator in the athletic department, is no longer with the Kentucky basketball program. The veteran coach’s wife, Heidi Willett Robic, announced the news on social media, adding that “it was not what we wanted or expected or deserved,” but happened nonetheless. She shared the news as part of a bigger story to put a spotlight on the veteran coach and his ability to navigate through tragedy and help others through the pain.
Class of 2022 recruit dies after complications from surgery

Robbie Roper, a class of 2022 quarterback recruit, died due to complications from a shoulder surgery, according to a social media message sent from Roper’s personal Twitter account. A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Roper was scheduled to have shoulder surgery on Tuesday and later suffered from complications from the...
Denver Broncos to make a move at quarterback for Sunday's game

The Denver Broncos are running short on options as the quarterback position following the injury to starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this past Sunday. And with his status up in the air after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver plans on starting former starting quarterback Drew Lock against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to veteran NFL reporter Chris Mortensen.
Ex-Oregon 4-star commit Jahlil Florence offered by Oklahoma

After committing to Oregon in August, San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln cornerback Jahlil Florence backed off his pledge to the Ducks following Mario Cristobal‘s departure for Miami a few weeks ago. He chose not to sign during the Early Signing Period last week, and has quickly become a very hot commodity on the open market.
Dallas Cowboys lose key coaching staff member to positive COVID-19 test

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Monday that they would be without a key member of their coaching staff due to a positive COVID-19 test. Special teams assistant coach Matt Daniels will be away from the team after entering the COVID-19 protocols. Cowboys coaching staff battles COVID-19 “Cowboys special teams coordinator...
QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
