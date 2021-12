It is difficult to see when the New Jersey Supreme Court would find sufficient public need that would justify abrogating the basic right. We will await the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (argued Dec. 1) to see if the predictions about the demise of Roe v. Wade are accurate. But clearly it is not premature to ask what the practical effect would be in New Jersey even if the Dobbs decision strikes down Roe in its entirety. We think the answer is: very little, if any.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO